Reconstruct, Inc. raises $2.4M led by Serra Ventures and Hires Silicon Valley Veteran as CEO

Menlo Park, California and Champaign, Illinois (PRUnderground) March 8th, 2018

Reconstruct, Inc. (www.reconstructinc.com) closed $2.4M in seed funding led by Serra Ventures. Reconstruct is a software-as-a-service construction technology company that integrates three things simultaneously: reality capturing, building information modeling (BIM) and project scheduling. This integration empowers construction companies to visually track progress, analyze productivity, and proactively detect potential delays using predictive analytics to make their teams more nimble and effective.

Zak MacRunnels, Reconstruct’s new CEO, joins co-founders Mani Golparvar and Derek Hoiem as they open their Silicon Valley Office. “I am excited to lead the cutting-edge team at Reconstruct. We are the only company that offers computer vision and artificial intelligence for construction management. The amount of intellectual property and first-class customers involved with our company is staggering. Our next chapter is all about growth and scale with customers to make them more productive with the resource constraints that they are all facing today”

Tomislav Žigo, the Vice President of Virtual, Design, and Construction at Clayco Corporation, is one of Reconstruct’s multi-year customers. “The real-time insight into progress and productivity rates, risk management, visual intelligence and schedule verification that Reconstruct provides in a comprehensive way, enables our largest commercial construction projects to capitalize on the immense value of data analysis automation. Reconstruct leads the new ‘ABC’ of Construction Tech: AI, BIM, Computer Vision taken to new heights.”

Reconstruct works with customers like Gilbane, Turner, and Clayco. Reconstruct’s service takes in images and data from drones, handheld cameras, and laser scanners to create 3D reality models over a project’s duration. The service integrates the project’s schedule from Oracle Primavera or Microsoft Project and BIM with these 3D reality models to give customers the unique ability to visually track progress; analyze productivity; and proactively detect potential delays using predictive analytics to make their construction teams more nimble and effective.

Rob Schultz, Managing Partner at Serra Ventures, is the Chairman of Reconstruct. “We believe that this type of innovation is sorely needed in the construction industry. Reconstruct now has the ideal technical and go-to-market teams to deliver on the vision.”

About Reconstruct Inc

Reconstruct was founded in 2016 with offices in Silicon Valley and Champaign, Illinois. The company’s mission and intellectual property is focused on its ABC Platform (AI, BIM, Computer Vision). The platform empowers construction companies to visually track progress, analyze productivity, and proactively detect potential delays using predictive analytics to make their teams more nimble and effective.