Receptra Naturals Named Featured Brand Of The Month In The CBD Oil Marketplace On CBDReporter

New Brunswick, NJ (PRUnderground) January 2nd, 2018

Receptra Naturals is the featured ‘CBD Oil Brand of the Month’ for January 2018 on CBDReporter. The CBD Oil Information Marketplace on CBDReporter.com is an exclusive CBD information supermarket where consumers can examine product brand profiles from the top selling CBD brands as well as a select group of new product offerings, see here http://cbdreporter.com/profile-receptra-naturals/

Receptra Naturals is a leading CBD hemp oil provider based in Colorado. The company features a line of Active Lifestyle products tailored specifically to athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Receptra Naturals is one of the few companies focusing on developing products that target the athletic community. The growing demand for CBD-rich hemp products tailored to athletes comes as no surprise considering the abundance of recent news stories highlighting professional athletes who promote their use of cannabinoids, specifically CBD. Receptra Naturals is meeting that demand with the Active Lifestyle line of products featuring their Targeted Topical and three hemp extracts: Active, Elite, and Pro – each with a different strength and a unique, proprietary blend of several essential fatty acids including MCT, Grapeseed and Avocado oils, the medicinal herb Turmeric, and Receptra’s premium hemp extract with naturally occurring neuroprotectants and antioxidants. “I can train really hard when using the Receptra product,” said UFC Hall-of-Famer Bas Rutten. “I push myself harder and I look better now than when I was fighting. It’s crazy” he adds. His experience with Receptra motivated him to become a brand ambassador for the company and help them build one of the largest MMA sponsorship program in the cannabis industry. Featuring a roster of 30 professional and amateur fighters and official endorsements from 8 gyms, Receptra MMA is widely considered the leading provider of hemp CBD products for the combat sports community, see here https://receptranaturals.com/

Bas Rutten is just one of several professional athletes from the worlds of MMA, hockey extreme sports, and football who use the Receptra Active Lifestyle products with great success. “I’ve been plagued with sleepless nights since leaving football”, said former NFL player Demetrin Veal. “I started taking the Pro before going to bed and now I average 6 hours of sleep a night, compared to just 3-4 hours before I started on the product.” Receptra Naturals has positioned itself as the leading provider of CBD hemp extracts for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and the every day active lifestyle.

Receptra Naturals is a family owned Colorado company that provides premium pure hemp extracts and topicals for every lifestyle. Receptra’s proprietary hemp plants are organically grown on family owned farms in western Colorado, hand planted and harvested to ensure only the highest quality of hemp is used. Receptra Naturals is committed to providing only pure, quality and safe products for their growing base of loyal customers.

Some of the current CBD brands reviewed or spotlighted on CBDReporter include Receptra Naturals, CW Hemp, Bluebird Botanicals, Irie CBD, CBDPure, Endoca Hemp Oil, RSHO Real Scientific Hemp Oil, CBD Essence, Vita CBD, Tasty Hemp Oil, Rick Simpson Oil, CBDPet, Pet Releaf CBD Hemp Oil, Canna-Pet, Innovet CBD For Pets, and others. Companies interested in setting up a product profile page in the CBD Oil Information Marketplace can inquire via the contact page on CBDReporter, see here http://cbdreporter.com/

CBDReporter.com is an A+ Rated Better Business Bureau Accredited website founded in 2016 featuring profiles, ratings and reviews of popular CBD products. CBDReporter.com is not a store and does not sell products.

CBDReporter.com is a media company based in New Brunswick, NJ, that operates a CBD Product Information Portal.