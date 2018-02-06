Receptra Naturals Is A Unique CBD Oil Brand Targeting Athletes And Fitness Market Says CBDReporter

New Brunswick, NJ (PRUnderground) February 6th, 2018

Receptra Naturals is leading the crusade to raise awareness within the health and fitness communities about the benefits of CBD for the active lifestyle. “There’s a common misconception that only people with severe medical issues can benefit from cannabis-derived compounds like CBD,” says Riley Cote, former NHL player and brand ambassador for Receptra Naturals, “but the general health benefits (of CBD) for the human body are undeniable” he adds. Cote says one of the main reasons he chose to work with Receptra is they’re one of the few hemp-CBD oil companies to formulate products specifically for fitness enthusiasts and athletes of all skill levels. Cote is part of a growing legion of athletes using CBD to help reduce recovery time, improve focus, increase energy levels, and restore homeostasis in the body.

According to Lane Radbill of Receptra Naturals, the role of CBD in regulating homeostasis, or balance, in the body is far more important for our overall health and wellness than we might consider. Homeostasis refers to any process or reaction that the body uses to actively maintain a constant internal environment. These efforts to maintain balance are critical for healthy living and in athletes it is necessary for optimal performance. Achieving homeostasis in the body is particularly important for active lifestyles because it helps to regulate body temperature, respiratory rate, heart rate, blood pressure, sleep cycles, fluid levels, and blood glucose levels—each an important function of optimal health, wellness and performance.

While there are many CBD products on the market to choose from, Receptra Naturals has the only products that speak to the specific needs of the active lifestyle community. Receptra’s impressive roster of former and current professional athlete ambassadors from the NHL, NFL and UFC is a testament to the efficacy of the Receptra product and its ability to strengthen and improve the health, wellness and performance of athletes of all skill levels.

