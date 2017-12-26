RECAP – The EMPOWERED SUMMIT presented by Bo Porter Enterprise

On Friday, 12/15 Bo Porter Enterprise in partnership with the SELF Foundation hosted the EMPOWERED SUMMIT at the Mid-Town Art & Theater Center located in Houston, TX

Houston, TX (PRUnderground) December 26th, 2017

On Friday, December 15th, 2017, Bo Porter Enterprises in partnership with the SELF Foundation presented a sold-out event, the EMPOWERED SUMMIT. The EMPOWERED SUMMIT event provided attendees a spiritual audit to help with reflection, revival, and re-energization of their spirit as they move into 2018. The EMPOWERED SUMMIT is a transformational movement that brings nine EMPOWERED speakers together to inspire the greatness in you. The EMPOWERED acronym is from Bo Porter’s best-selling book, REal Life EMPOWERED and focuses on whole person development. Bo is convinced that the greatest gift you can give someone is to help them reach the peak of their potential.

“The Summit was not just an event but a movement, get plugged-in” – Bo Porter”

As each presenter took to the stage, they delivered a powerful message that embodied the nine principles of becoming EMPOWERED:

Education

Manners

Physical Activity

Open-mindedness

Well-balanced Nutrition

Expression of Positive Attitude

Relationships

Enrichment of Spirit

Dedication

As you continue on this journey called life, don’t miss the opportunity to get plugged-in with the EMPOWERED SUMMIT. The experience will empower you to expand your capabilities by moving you outside of the transactional space and into the transformational space of personal growth and development. Bo Porter Enterprise is already planning next year’s event. Visit boporterenterprise.com to purchase your tickets.

