reCAP Mason Jars Returns in the 2017 International Home + Housewares Show with Innovative Products

Stylish and reusable Mason jar solutions for the home and active lifestyle will be unveiled by reCAP Mason Jars at the 2017 International Home + Housewares Show, March 18-21, at McCormick Place in Chicago, Ill. As part of The Inventor’s Corner, reCAP will introduce a new fermentation tool and the Art of Aperitivo Gift Set in addition to The Original reCAP POUR and reCAP FLIP, created by Mason Jars Company founder, Karen Rzepecki.

Made 100% in the USA, reCAP can be used with Mason jars for pantry storage, bathroom organization, kitchen creations, and more. While the reCAP POUR provides an ideal solution for pouring smoothies and salad dressings, the reCAP FLIP’s large, 2-inch opening is perfect for on-the-go or in-home use. Both versatile, BPA-free caps fit several Mason jar brands.

Since its launch in 2012, reCAP’s popularity continues to surge amongst foodies, busy mothers, and crafters. Recently a new customer base has emerged: fermentation enthusiasts. Karen, with her keen eye for spotting trends and her desire to create easier, eco-friendly solutions came up with her own fermentation solution. Low profile and waterless, the reCAP Fermenter converts the already popular POUR Mason jar lids into a complete fermentation system, with fewer pieces and steps involved than traditional fermentation methods.

The fermenter is included as part of reCAP’s other new product, the Art of Aperitivo Gift Set. Inspired by traditional Italian happy hour, the gift set contains all of the tools needed to host an entire celebration from start to finish. Stylish and in various sizes, a set of three Quattro Stagioni glass Mason jars made in Italy by Bormioli Rocco is included, along with reCAP POUR and FLIP lids, and other fun Mason jar accessories. A recipe eBook and video series guide customers through culinary creations such as Caprese salad and Berry Bellini cocktails.

For those interested in hosting their own aperitivo, the Art of Aperitivo Gift Set and reCAP Fermenter can be purchased at MasonJars.com.

About Recap Mason Jars

Under Mason Jars Company, the reCAP® brand designs and manufactures caps and accessories that allow people to reuse Mason jars in unique, fun, and creative ways. Launched in 2012 in Erie, Pennsylvania, The Original reCAP Mason Jars POUR cap was founded by engineer and problem-solving-mom, Karen Rzepecki, who was looking for a solution to pour and store homemade dressing without the mess. Mason jars are the perfect multi-purpose container, and according to the company, “Our passion for a better world put the “re” in reCAP – Reduce, Reuse, Repurpose, and Recycle.“