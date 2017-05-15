Real Madrid vs. Juventus UEFA Champions League Final Tickets at Millennium Stadium from Ticket Down

Ticket Down has cheap UEFA Champions League Final tickets at Millennium Stadium on June 3, 2017. Add customer appreciation promo code SOCCER for added savings.

The 2017 UEFA Champions League Final will be the final match of the 2016–17 UEFA Champions League. This exciting match will be at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on June 3rd between Juventus (Italy) and Real Madrid (Spain) in a repeat of the 1998 final.

The winners earn the right to play against the winners of the 2016–17 UEFA Europa League in the 2017 UEFA Super Cup. They will also qualify to enter the semifinals of the 2017 FIFA Club World Cup as the UEFA representative.

Real Madrid and Juventus have met eighteen times over the years, all in the European Cup/UEFA Champions League. The record between these stellar teams is 8 wins each and two draws. They first met in the 1961-62 European Cup quarterfinals where Real Madrid defeated Juventus 3–1 in a playoff after the two sides exchanged 1–0 away wins. The most recent battle between the clubs took place in the 2014–15 UEFA Champions League semifinals, where Juventus won 3–2 and subsequently advanced to the 2015 final.

