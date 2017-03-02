Real Estate Portal Point2 Homes Launches Spanish-Language Option with Record Traffic Growth

The Spanish language version of Point2 Homes has been growing by 42% per week since its launch in the first week of January 2017.

(PRUnderground) March 2nd, 2017

Online real estate marketplace Point2 Homes has just launched the Spanish-language option for its search portal, offering the same efficient and friendly home search experience to Spanish-speaking home buyers. This development is part of the platform’s robust expansion of services for the US and Latin American markets.

The Spanish language version of Point2 Homes has been growing by 42% per week since its launch in the first week of January 2017.

“The portal is expected to maintain the same growth rate until the end of the year,” said Matthew Haines, Vice President of Point2. “There are approximately 45 million people in the US who speak Spanish as a first or second language, with some of the largest communities in Los Angeles, NYC, Miami, Houston and Texas City, and Chicago. These are cities where the real estate markets are booming. We’re happy that our real estate marketplace can now service Spanish speaking home buyers better, and we expect to see a significant number of visits in 2017.”

Point2 Homes now offers its complete inventory of real estate listings, including rentals, with key information in Spanish, as more and more of the portal features are being translated for the Hispanic community. The development for the Spanish version was done in-house and will continue to improve over the next months until it reaches optimal status for Spanish-speaking visitors.

The features available now include the advanced property search engine with deep filtering options, the agent contact forms, the demographic data embedded in listing pages, and more. Real estate professionals will receive more inquiries and leads and will be able to address a wider demographic.

As part of the on-going project to offer the Spanish community one of the best home search experiences, as well as home buying tips and tricks, the Point2 Homes blog will also publish articles and real estate analyses in Spanish, like the recent study regarding how much space can a homebuyer get for $300,000 in 50 cities across the US.

About Point2 Homes: Point2 Homes is a real estate search portal, and a division of Yardi Systems Inc. It supports home searches in the US, Canada, and many international locations.

About Point2 Homes