ReadyList Pro Honored As Silver Stevie® Award Winner In 2017 American Business Awards

Kansas City, MO (PRUnderground) May 2nd, 2017

ReadyList Pro was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Tech Startup of the Year- Software category in The 15th Annual American Business Awards today.

The American Business Awards are the nation’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 20. Tickets are now on sale.

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Live Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. ReadyList Pro was nominated in the Tech Startup of the Year category for Software by their platform, CD2 Learning.

Rich Bartlett, Co-Founder of CD2 Learning says, “I can’t think of a more deserving organization to win in the Tech Startup category than ReadyList Pro! Football is a multi-billion-dollar industry with teams constantly searching for innovative ways to help players and teams succeed. At the same time, the complexity of the game has grown exponentially, twenty years ago a college team may have had 100 offensive plays – today it’s closer to 800. Through their years of experience, including the NFL, Chad Friehauf and Jake Plummer recognized that even players with a high football IQ struggled to digest this increasing number of plays in such limited time, so they designed an interactive playbook learning and testing technology that delivers information through a variety of learning styles, on any device.”

“The real game-changer is how the software acts as both an offensive football playbook and an assessment tool, so now coaches and scouts can track a player’s understanding of the plays. Until ReadyList, this wasn’t possible!”

More than 190 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“Each year the judges find the quality and variety of the nominations to be greater than the year before. The 2017 competition was intense and every organization that has won should be proud,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2017 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About ReadyList Pro

ReadyList Pro (patent pending) is a fully interactive playbook learning and testing technology, made by players/coaches for players/coaches. ReadyList Pro brings playbook content to life, utilizing simulations, videos, and gamification to appeal to today’s learner. The product optimized for mobile delivery, compatible with any device, and accessible anywhere at any time. www.readylistpro.com

About CD2 Learning

CD2 Learning is an award-winning learning and development technology (SaaS) providing a portfolio of products designed to meet the needs of the modern workforce. CD2 offers a single, cloud-based solution that takes an innovative approach to traditional development. Through the CD2 platform, organizations can create, manage, library and deliver content/learning to internal and external users from any device at any time. www.cd2learning.com

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

