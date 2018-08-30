RCA to Support Elpidophoros as Next Greek Orthodox Archdiocese Primate – Jelena Rakocevic Reports

Metropolitan Elpidophoros is said to become the next Primate of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese in America and is gaining popularity.

United States (PRUnderground) August 30th, 2018

Today the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese in America (GOA) faces hard times. Complicated financial situation, misunderstandings between hierarchs and critical statements from the donors – all these mark a serious crisis in the GOA. Besides, although the Archdiocese has got a loan for the construction of St. Nicholas church in New York (on the site of the church destroyed on 9/11) recently, this sum won’t be enough to complete the project.

Some weeks ago there appeared pieces in the media (both positive and negative) in which Metropolitan Elpidophoros (Lambriniadis) of Bursa was claimed to become Archbishop Demetrios’ successor.

However, despite the criticism, the number of those wishing to see Met. Elpidophoros as Archbishop steadily grows. Thus, according to unofficial information from several sources, some members of the Retired Clergy Association (RCA) of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese are ready to support the metropolitan.

This organization was founded in 1988 by Fr. John Zanetos. Its goals include: to guide and help those who are about to retire to plan their retirement, to continue and promote the fellowship of retired the priests and to encourage the utilization of the retired priests’ expertise as a resource. The Association has its own Fund, it participates in the GOA’s annual Clergy-Laity Congresses.

In the opinion of the Association members, Met. Elpidophoros would renew the list of hierarchs, deal with funds mishandling, create an effective system of Archdiocese’s management. They believe he would help the GOA return its popularity and reputation and drive it out of a series of scandals.

Considering the popularity Elpidophoros is gaining (intentionally or not) in the USA, he can indeed be chosen to become the primate of the GOA on September 1-3, when the Synaxis of the Hierarchy of the Throne will take place. Meanwhile, I think, we should closely watch the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese-linked organizations which could express their opinion on supporting this or that candidate.

