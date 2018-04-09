RAW NRG Nutrition Bars Debut, Offering High Powered Fuel for Athletes

Backed by 10 years of research and formulation, RAW NRG nutrition bars offer clean, healthy nutrition

Aaron Miles is an extreme sports enthusiast, and as such, he’s a Class 1 off-road and sports bike racer. Over the years, he became frustrated with the lack of healthy, clean energy products and supplements on the market, and that’s what sparked his desire to create RAW NRG.

The company has just launched, and as part of their debut, the RAW NRG has introduced their very first product. RAW NRG dietary supplement bars can be ordered directly from the company’s website. Customers can choose from flavors including the Original Blend, a fruit and nut bar; Berry Blend, an antioxidant bar; the Super Greens Blend, an alkalizing bar; and Peanut Butter Blend, a protein recovery bar.

Customers can purchase RAW NRG nutrition bars individually or in packs of 12.

While the vegan nutrition bars have just launched, RAW NRG has spent a decade researching sports nutrition and creating these formulations. “RAW NRG products are healthy and nutritious, but the taste is even better,” said the company’s team.

The RAW NRG protein bars are non-GEO, gluten free, dairy free, and soy free. Plus, they don’t have any preservatives, artificial sweeteners, or other artificial ingredients. All RAW NRG bars are made with the height of quality in mind to deliver the most powerful results possible.

For instance, the RAW NRG Original Blend is cold pressed and made with fresh organic ingredients. The ingredients list is short, containing just a few items such as almonds, walnuts, apricots, pears, raisins, sea salt, cashews, apples, and pineapple.

All of the RAW NRG vegan nutrition bars are designed sustained endurance, a common thread that Miles intends to weave into all of his company’s dietary supplements and products.

According to Miles, RAW NRG nutrition bars are available now, and the company also has plans to add a new product soon. RAW NRG dietary supplement powders will be added in the near future. This line, which is currently under production, will include collagen peptides, antioxidants, alkalizing powder, and whey protein powder in an exciting array of flavors.

RAW NRG says that they will also be adding electrolyte and energy drinks to their array of clean, healthy dietary supplements.

Perhaps the defining factor behind RAW NRG is the team’s transparency. All products are made with customers in mind, and customers can easily find out exactly what’s in the company’s products. “Don’t believe everything you read,” said Miles. While many nutrition bars claim to be healthy, many are known to include preservatives and added sugars, and that’s one area where RAW NRG stands apart.

With RAW NRG’s cold-pressed and whole raw food ingredients, customers get health benefits from micronutrients not cooked out. All the while, the flavor in each bite serves as a refreshing inspiration for anyone who has experienced lesser quality nutrition bars on the market. RAW NRG invites anyone who wants to live healthier to “Get Some!” now.

