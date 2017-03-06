Ravinia Plumbing Offers Commercial and Residential Electrical Services in Chicagoland

Ravinia Plumbing, a Highland Park electrician, offers their customers various commercial and residential electrical services in and around Chicago.

Home and business owners alike must often deal with electrical issues, which require the right skill set to address. Now customers in the Chicagoland area can get help with electrical problems from the same contractor they call on for plumbing repairs. Ravinia Plumbing is proud to announce that they now offer electrical contracting services to commercial and residential clients in and around Chicago’s North Shore.

Residential clients can benefit from a wide range of services from one of the leading electrical contractors in Illinois-services that include everything from installing new breaker panels to providing outdoor wiring for landscape lighting and motion sensors. Whether homeowners require routine repairs for an overloaded circuit, or are planning a major remodeling project, the home electrical contractors at Ravinia Plumbing can easily meet their needs.

Electrical issues are especially important in commercial settings where employee safety and continuity of operations are primary concerns. Ravinia Plumbing handles all sorts of commercial repairs, including short circuits, fault repairs, and overloaded circuit corrections. They are especially familiar with appliance circuits, and are therefore the ideal company for businesses such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, and laundromats to call on.

Home and commercial offices share something in common, which is the fact that they must often be wired for a variety of phone, computer, and fax equipment. Many offices, particularly those in older homes or buildings, do not contain adequate wiring, and require an upgrade before they can become operational. The professional technicians at Ravinia Plumbing can handle any technology need, to include creating a home theater, teleconference room, or public address system.

Ravinia Plumbing is always happy to assess individual needs and determine the best course of action to ensure safe, functional operation. Those looking for electrical contractors in Chicago are encouraged to contact the company at 847-579-5565 or online at http://Raviniaplumbing.com/contact.

About Ravinia Plumbing

Ravinia Plumbing is a leading HVAC contractor in the Chicago NorthShore area, providing emergency services for more than 80 years. Call 847-579-5565 for all your plumbing needs.