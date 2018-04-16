Ravinia Plumbing Offers Chicago’s Leading AC Tune Up Maintenance Service

Homeowners and property managers in the Chicago area turn to Ravinia Plumbing for all their air conditioning tune-ups and maintenance needs.

Highland Park, IL (PRUnderground) April 16th, 2018

HVAC maintenance is an important part of homeownership, and the team at Ravinia Plumbing can help. With years of experience and training, Ravinia Plumbing can ensure that your air conditioner is up to the task of keeping your family cool during the hot summer months.

The Importance of AC Tune Up and Maintenance

Even if your air conditioner appears to be performing as it should, AC maintenance is important. During annual maintenance, a qualified HVAC technician will check coolant levels, inspect the wiring and other electrical components, clean the evaporator coil, check and calibrate temperatures, and check all components for safe operation. At this point, the technician will recommend repairs, if needed. Repairing worn-out components early on is the best way to prevent AC failure during the summer months. What’s more, one worn-out component can put stress on all the rest, causing them to fail, as well. HVAC maintenance can save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars in repair costs in this manner.

How AC Maintenance Saves Money

Today’s air conditioners are designed to be quite efficient. This means that they give you more cooling power for every dollar you spend on energy. Even some of the simplest issues, which include motors that get too hot, dirty evaporator coils, or even slightly low refrigerant, can result in a significant loss of efficiency that drives up your utility bills. Research has found that individuals who have annual air conditioner tune ups save 78% more than those who do not. In short, scheduling and completing annual maintenance can save you hundreds of dollars on your cooling costs each summer.

Time for a New AC?

During your AC tune up maintenance, the technician will also check for signs that the existing equipment needs to be replaced. If your unit is more than 15 years old, requires frequent repairs, makes strange noises, or drives up your utility costs, it may be time for a new one. Your technician can recommend the best AC system for your budget, and you may be able to finance the cost.

Ravinia Plumbing is the most trusted provider of HVAC maintenance, including AC tune ups, in the Chicago area. Contact them today to schedule your annual service call and start saving money on your utilities.

About the Company: Ravinia Plumbing is located in Highland Park, Illinois and serves the Chicagoland area. It provides services such as plumbing, heating and cooling, flood prevention, electrical work, retrofitting and remodeling, and a variety of commercial services, as well. Ravinia Plumbing provides a 100% money-back guarantee as well as transparent warranties on repairs and new installations. They have been in operation since 1928, and they are a licensed contractor with $6 million in liability insurance. For more information please visit https://raviniaplumbing.com.

About Ravinia Plumbing

Ravinia Plumbing is a leading HVAC contractor in the Chicago NorthShore area, providing emergency services for more than 80 years. Call 847-579-5565 for all your plumbing needs.