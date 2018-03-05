Ravinia Plumbing Offers Chicagoland Commercial Construction Companies Electrical Services

A leading Chicago-based plumbing and electrical company, Ravinia Plumbing, is now offering a wide range of commercial construction companies electrical services.

It’s not often that a company is able to provide a wide range of commercial construction companies electrical services to their clients. However, Ravinia Plumbing and Heating, a Chicago-based company, has been able to achieve this and the company is proud to announce that it offers an extensive range of commercial construction services to its customers.

Ravinia realizes that commercial customers require nothing less than the very best level of service and workmanship when it comes to electrical installations. All employees are highly experienced and qualified, which ensures that work is performed according to the latest industry and safety standards – regardless of whether it is a task as minor as inspecting existing electrical installations or something as large as a full retrofitting project in a hotel or restaurant.

Some of the types of commercial electrical contracting work that the company can perform include, but may not be limited to retail and commercial electrical consultation, design and planning, store remodeling, supplemental and electrical baseboard heating and roof heating cable installation. The team is able to complete various forms of wiring as well.

The installation teams at Ravinia are also able to install wiring for POS equipment, phones, fax systems, TVs and CATV systems as well as circuitry for sump pumps and several types of appliances. In addition, Ravinia’s qualified and professional technicians are able to perform several forms of troubleshooting, repairs and maintenance. This enables property owners to make a single call in order to have numerous types of electrical issues resolved.

When it comes to commercial lighting products, Ravinia’s installation team is able to work with various types and styles of lights and accessories, such as display and store fixture lighting, track lighting, recessed fittings and an extensive selection of low voltage, HID and energy-efficient LED lighting products and accessories. Several types of landscaping and other lighting products can be installed and maintained as well.

Any business owners who are considering having brand new properties erected or who want to have existing premises retrofitted or upgraded can discuss their requirements or concerns with the highly skilled electrical team at Ravinia. They will be able to provide an estimate before work gets started and ensure that everything goes according to plan along the way.

Property owners who would like to find out more about the above mentioned services that are on offer from Ravinia can do so here: https://raviniaplumbing.com/service/electrical/commercial-construction/.

About Ravinia Plumbing

Ravinia Plumbing is a leading HVAC contractor in the Chicago NorthShore area, providing emergency services for more than 80 years. Call 847-579-5565 for all your plumbing needs.