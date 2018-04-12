Rave Clothing Company, Jumbie Art, Is A Lifestyle Brand Devoted To Cutting-edge Art Movements

San Pedro (PRUnderground) April 12th, 2018

The California based art and rave clothing company, Jumbie Art, has a passion to provide customers with premium quality, breathable, comfortable and beautifully designed festival gear. Founded in 2008, Jumbie Art has expanded its audience, reaching the massive audiences of Electric Forest, Lightning in a Bottle, Bonnaroo, and more! With incredible customer satisfaction and a staff of artists passionate about the music festival scene, Jumbie Art is a rave clothing company that cannot be emulated elsewhere. Visit them at 315 West 7th Street San Pedro, CA 90731 (Jumbie@JumbieArt.com).

Jumbie Art specializes in the integration of a psychedelic art experience printed into the rave clothing. When exposed to a black light, a unique effect is achieved that cannot be found in any other rave clothing brand. Jumbie Art has real artists working behind the scenes to create original pieces that are later transferred to a variety of clothing pieces. Each piece is created with care and passion and captures the soul and essence of major music festivals such as Electric Forest and Bonnaroo.

Jumbie art keeps the creativity and practicality of their audience in mind when designing rave clothing. The products maintain their unique psychedelic aesthetic while focusing on comfort, being reversible and being able to be worn in a variety of different ways. Festival attendees are able to keep themselves warm for winter/spring festivals such as Lightning in a Bottle and cool for summer festivals like Burning Man. Jumbie Art provides stunning rave clothing that allows their customers to express themselves and wear their rave clothing in their own unique way.

