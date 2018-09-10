Rashad Haughton Launches New Aaliyah App Dedicated in Honor of R&B Icon, Aaliyah

The new app provides a social media platform for art, music, makeup and fashion enthusiasts to share videos and connect with a community of Aaliyah fans.

Los Angeles (PRUnderground) September 10th, 2018

The Aaliyah App, a social media platform, recently launched on the Apple Store to provide a place for users to post videos related to music, dance, art, makeup and more. Rashad Haughton, founder of the Aaliyah App, created the app in honor of his sister Aaliyah Haughton, an R&B singer, actress, and fashion icon famous for hit songs like “One in a Million”.

“It has been amazing to see the response we’ve had to the app so far. We appreciate the incredible outpour of support and talent from Aaliyah fans that is being shared on the app. It’s a real community of not only Aaliyah fans, but art and music lovers as well,” says Haughton.

The Aaliyah app allows users to post videos up to three minutes long. The more likes, views, and connects a video receives, the higher it reaches on the app’s ‘hot page’. Users are able to set their videos to ‘friends’ or ‘world’ depending on whether they want it to be private or not. The app also has exclusive Aaliyah GIFs and her signature that can be added to videos.

Aaliyah App was released after the long-awaited Aaliyah for M.A.C makeup collection that launched in June. The makeup line was made possible by Aaliyah’s large fan base that petitioned for the collaboration between M.A.C and the Haughton family. Aaliyah App plans to host a giveaway of the now sold-out collector’s edition M.A.C line, encouraging fans to post Aaliyah-inspired talent videos on the new app to enter.

“We planned this special contest as a way to give back to Aaliyah’s fans that have been so supportive throughout the years,” Rashad says, “we want fans to have the opportunity to connect over Aaliyah’s many talents on one platform.”

Aaliyah’s legendary style, makeup, and music have continued to stay relevant as even more fans are connecting with her today. The Aaliyah App provides a creative outlet for both long-time fans and new fans alike.

Aaliyah App is currently available on iOS with plans to debut on Android in the near future. Download at https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/aaliyah/id1369300898?mt=8 and follow their Instagram for more news and updates.

About TaleSwing Inc.

The Aaliyah App is a social media platform for fans to post videos related to music, dance, art, makeup and more. It was created to celebrate and remember the princess of R&B, Aaliyah. Download the app at https://apple.co/2M9Bybt or follow the official account on Instagram @AaliyahApp for more information.