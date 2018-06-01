Rapper Donna Cherry Tha Chop Releases Debut Album "Hoe’n"

An insiders look at the emerging rapper’s new music gives fans their money’s worth

San Diego based rapper Donna Cherry Tha Chop tells us her story in her own words and on her own terms. The emerging rapper shares stories of her life on her debut album “Hoe’n.” The album showcases Donna’s skills as a quick-witted rhyme slayer who can speak authentically about her edgy lifestyle and doing what it takes to make ends meet.

Donna is a lifelong music aficionado. She grew up listening to music and going to shows, but her involvement in creating music is a recent development. In 2017, with the support of the friends and family members who had encouraged her for years to be a musician, she finally took the plunge and began recording music.

The first single from the album will be “Fly Hoe’n”. Set for an early summer release, the song defines the theme of the album. Donna rises to the occasion, filling the track with clever and memorable lines. A release date will be announced soon.

Donna was joined by notable artists B-legit, Kokane, Dru Down, Richie Rich, Mac Mall, Suga Free, Celly Cell, Curt Nitty, Projeck Bo, and Dj Fresh, who are all featured on “Hoe’n,” giving each song a unique flavor. The project will be available on all major music releasing platforms, just in time to heat up Summer 2018.

About Donna Cherry Tha Chop

Donna Cherry Tha Chop is a rap artist from San Diego who is turning old rap stereotypes on the world’s oldest profession upside down with her unique perspective. The pimp/prostitute dynamic has long been a fascination in the rap and hip-hop worlds, with many male artists inhabiting the pimp identity. Donna brings the prostitute persona to life with tales from her real-life experience as a full-time escort. While crafting a style that most resembles West Coast legends, Donna is breaking through by telling her side of the story, of luxury, making major sums of money and staying true to the game.

Donna’s previous singles “Long Time” and “Vegas Strip” set the internet on fire, and caught the attention of artists like B-legit, Kokane, Dru Down , Richie Rich , Mac Mall, Suga Free, Celly Cell, Curt Nitty , Projeck Bo, and Dj Fresh, who are also featured on her current album. Follow Donna Cherry on Instagram (@therealdonnacherry).

