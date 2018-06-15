RapidOps Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of Technology Product Development Solutions

RapidOps, Inc. recently celebrated its 10-Year Anniversary and looks ahead to the future with rapid expansion plans for the USA and North American markets. Charlotte provides the optimal hub to service clients throughout the region and beyond, with customers looking to launch industry-leading and forward-thinking software products, digital platforms, APIs, mobile apps, data analytics, DevOps and Internet-of-Things (IoT) solutions.

Charlotte, NC (PRUnderground) June 15th, 2018

RapidOps, Inc. today announced its 10-Year Anniversary celebration in May 2018, as it looks back on the many worldwide clients served and also looks ahead to its next ten years partnering with clients to build and deploy award winning software products and digital transformation solutions. The Company has reaffirmed its commitment to Charlotte, North Carolina as headquarters for its USA and North American operations. RapidOps employs over 170 people globally and focuses on serving the right-sourcing technology needs of its clients that include large public companies, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and venture-backed early-stage startups.

“We are very grateful for our dedicated employees, clients and partners for their trust and faith in RapidOps and its founding mission. Our ten-year anniversary is a celebration to all of the great people worldwide that have helped to build RapidOps into an industry leader. We are extremely passionate about building products and technology that deliver a positive impact for our customers and millions of users and are immensely excited to our next decade journey ahead,” said Dipesh Patel, Managing Partner at RapidOps.

RapidOps has developed and launched hundreds of web and mobile apps, software-as-a-service (SaaS) products, ecommerce engines, digital platforms, and data analytics products for Fortune 500 companies, Inc. 5000 companies and venture-backed startups.

“The RapidOps name says it all – fast-paced product development fueled by strong technical vigor and business operations acumen,” said Aaron Petrosky, President of RapidOps USA. “We help clients with mission critical, value-building business initiatives through leveraging our expertise in technology, mobile, analytics, DevOps and Internet-of-Things (IoT) solutions. We are not just another one-dimensional outsourcing firm, we are a trusted digital partner for our clients working side-by-side to deliver on their mission critical initiatives…a technology right-sourcing company with a long-term partnership commitment, results-driven execution and proven ability to build scalable digital products.”

RapidOps unique ability to blend strategy, design, technology and domain expertise empowers its customers to launch truly revolutionary software products in record time. Since 2008, it has served 1000s of companies large and small, and is committed to a company culture that rewards passion for people, product, technology and continuous innovation. From building omnichannel platforms (UX/UI, web, mobile, API, analytics, AI) that serve billions of transactions to developing scalable SaaS products with millions in recurring revenue to everything in between, RapidOps delivers proven, tangible and highly-scalable ROI for its clients.

Petrosky adds, “The software and mobile apps development industry is indeed fragmented with low barriers to entry. In our view, it takes a lot more to build successful digital solutions than simply having access to technical resources. Very few companies are positioned to offer the breadth and depth of RapidOps services – the leadership of next-gen open source technology, an extremely talented team of over 170 experts and an unwavering commitment to digital product quality and client success. Additionally, few others have over a decade of company experience with the proven ability to launch winning software products that stand the test of time through continuous technology innovation.”

About RapidOps®

RapidOps® is a passionate global team of digital strategists, designers, developers, operators and technology gurus that build and deploy meaningful digital products that solve real-world problems. We serve clients looking to develop/deploy leading technology solutions, digital transformations, software, mobile apps, data analytics, AI, API platforms, DevOps and Internet-of-Things (IoT) connectivity. Founded in 2008, RapidOps employs over 170 people globally and focuses on right-sourcing the technology needs of its clients that include large public companies, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and venture-backed startups. Industries served include: Retail, QSRs, Franchises, Software, SaaS, Tech-enabled Business Services, Media, eCommerce, Pharmaceuticals, Life Sciences, Healthcare, Banking & Financial Services, Universities, Manufacturing and more. RapidOps is based in Charlotte, NC and Ahmedabad, India. www.rapidops.com