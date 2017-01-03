RapidLift FX Closes Out Freshman Year with Sales that Exceeded Forecasts

RapidLift FX is a skincare product that has been referred to as an “instant facelift.” The company behind RapidLift FX, Beauty & Truth, is on schedule to beat expected sales records as evidenced by consecutive quarter after increases.

RapidLift FX’s manufacturer, Beauty & Truth, is a respected and recognized name in the health industry. After customer surveys suggested that the company release a new product, RapidLift FX was developed as a unique microserum that delivers instant tightening and firming.

“We had been anticipating to see bigger sales volume for the company as a whole as a result of our new product, RapidLift FX. However, we were astonished to see the sales figures on a quarter-after-quarter basis. Regularly doubling sales volume was beyond our expectations. This is one piece of good news that we are happy to share with our investors,” commented Rebecca Thompson, Vice President of Product Development for Beauty & Truth’s RapidLift FX.

Increased collagen level in the skin allows users to reduce skin sagging and retain the youthful plumpness of their skin. It takes RapidLift FX between five to ten minutes to dry, during which wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, and puffiness begin to reduce. Multiple applications of RapidLift FX provide a long-term skin firming effect. The repeated application of RapidLift FX provides a protective shield against the stress of oxidation and helps the skin improve the production of collagen, an essential part of the skin’s connective tissue. The tightening effect typically lasts for four hours and the product can be reapplied up to two times a day.

Over time, as skin ages, it tends to look slack, less toned and less firm. This is the result of a slow, gradual aging process, where the connective tissue becomes degenerated over time. RapidLift FX can help. RapidLift FX’s parent company, Beauty & Truth, is on track to break previously forecasted sales records for the freshman product. To know learn more about RapidLift FX or to see why so many people choose the product, visit ReviewsOnBeauty.com.

About RapidLift FX

Rapid Lift FX a unique microserum that delivers an instant tightening and firming experience.