Rani Jarkas: The Belt and Road Initiative will have a major impact on the mining industry over the next 10 years

Hong Kong, China (PRUnderground) May 2nd, 2018

The Belt and Road Initiative creates a US$5 trillion infrastructure spending spree and capital collaboration that spans over 68 countries across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. Billions will be spent on ports, roads, railways, power plants, and will serve as an ongoing stimulus for commodities such as iron ore, coal, copper, crude oil and minor metals.

It is reported the Belt and Road Initiative is backed by about US$900 billion worth of investments and has the potential to generate about 120 million tons of crude steel demand. This number is more optimistic to 150 million tons according to other published reports by petroleum companies in 2017.

Rani Jarkas, Chairman of Cedrus Group, also commented during an interview by CNBC (Consumer News and Business Channel) that the Belt and Road Initiative now is at the initial stage and has been starting to bring a huge demand boost for steel and iron ore.

This represents a great opportunity for international businesses to supply, support and partner with Chinese and other international mining companies as this massive development takes shape. For example, Australian mining businesses have experience, expertise and technology garnered from their mining industry across a very large country will prove valuable mining projects along the BRI.

About Cedrus Investments

Cedrus Investments is a global boutique investment firm that offers expertise in private wealth management, asset management and financial advisory services to a clientele of leading institutional investors, corporations, family offices and high net worth individuals around the world.

For further information about Cedrus Investments, please visit www.cedrusinvestments.com.