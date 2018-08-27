Randallstown Woman Stays Busy as a Teacher in Israel, Scholarship Manager, & Sylvan In-Home Tutor

Princess Agha, an education professional from Randallstown, MD, is a TALMA Fellow who has taught English to low income children in Israel.

Baltimore, MD (PRUnderground) August 27th, 2018

Princess Agha, an education professional from Randallstown, MD, has brought her skills to Israel, where she teamed up with local educators as a TALMA Fellow to teach English to low income Israeli children. Along with her international work, Agha is a Program Manager at Central Scholarship in Owings Mills, MD, which provides scholarship opportunities, interest free loans, and career training scholarships to deserving students in Maryland.

“I’ve been learning about Israeli culture since middle school, so it was great to experience some of it first-hand while working with TALMA,” says Agha, who was based in Kibbutz Mizra in Nahalal and worked with a group of 40 children. “I also enjoyed the delicious food and seeing the different cultures of people represented in Israel.”

A native of Randallstown, Agha graduated from Western School of Technology and Environmental Science in 2010. In 2014, she earned a B.S. degree in Public Health from University of Maryland. She then went on to earn a Master’s of Education degree from Francis Marion University in Florence, South Carolina. This year, she celebrated her one year anniversary at Central Scholarship, where she manages the organization’s career training program.

Along with her full time job at Central Scholarship, Agha recently joined the newly launched Sylvan In-Home, which provides personalized one-on-one instruction for kindergarten through high school students. She tutors elementary school aged students in math and reading, and integrates Sylvan’s custom SylvanSync digital adaptive learning platform into her sessions.

“It’s so rewarding to see my kids understand topics that we’ve been working on,” says Agha, who is a certified as an elementary school teacher. “I had a student who had trouble understanding addition, so I began using objects to help him with the concept of ‘more’. After a series of exercises and examples, this student got it. Now, he can add without using any objects.”

While Agha believes that human guidance, support, and encouragement are essential to help her students learn, she also sees the role that technology can play in reinforcing her lessons.

“One thing that I really like about the SylvanSync platform is the remediation component,” says Agha. “Whenever students need additional practice or to have a particular concept broken down, the learning platform is very effective. Even my youngest students are able to quickly learn how to use it, and it really helps them to excel.”

As far as teaching again in Israel is concerned, Agha is open to the idea.

“One day I was taking a trip to another city from Kibbutz Mizra and the road sign was written in three languages: Arabic, Hebrew, and English. That really warmed my heart! I’d definitely go back if given the opportunity.”

