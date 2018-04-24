Ramos Law Firm Attorney Leads Asian Pacific Women’s Leadership Network Seminar

Ramos Law Firm attorney Chinny Law organized Georgia’s Asian Pacific American Bar Association’s Women’s Leadership Network seminar on effective communication.

Atlanta, Georgia (PRUnderground) April 24th, 2018

Ramos Law Firm attorneys Bryan Ramos and Chinny Law are dedicated to helping injured workers in the state of Georgia navigate the workers’ compensation system. Since the firm opened in 2005, the attorneys have recovered millions of dollars in benefits for their clients. Chinny Law also advocates for women’s rights and recently led the Georgia Asian Pacific American Bar Association’s ( GAPABA) Women’s Leadership Network seminar titled “Communication With Impact.”

GAPABA was founded in 1993 to establish a support network for Asian Pacific American legal issues. It currently has 500 members across the state. At the organization’s recent women’s leadership conference, Law enlisted Marilyn Ringo, Speechworks Coach and former CNN anchor, to share guidance to help professional women communicate effectively.

Law graduated in the top of her class from John Marshall Law School. She earned an M.S. in Conflict Management and a B.S. in Political Science, both from Kennesaw State University. Prior to becoming an attorney, she worked as a workers’ compensation paralegal and instructor at the university level. Law is a graduate of the Georgia Bar’s prestigious Young Lawyers Division Leadership Academy and recipient of the Georgia Association of Women Lawyers Foundation Scholarship. She is a first generation Filipino-American and was born and raised in Georgia. She is an active student mentor and has volunteered for the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation, Nicholas Shelter, and Augusta Wills Clinic.

Workers’ comp lawyer Chinny Law said that it was an honor to be affiliated with the Women’s Leadership Network event. The Network promotes inclusion, empowerment, and the advancement of female Asian American and Pacific Islanders in the legal profession.

“The Women’s Leadership Network is dedicated to advocating, educating, mentoring, and developing leadership within our profession and the larger community,” said Law. “These issues are very important to me on a personal level, and I try to advance them in my efforts in the community.”

At Ramos Law Firm in Atlanta, Law and Ramos are committed to rigorously advocating for fair work injury benefits of employees hurt on the job. They believe in developing lasting relationships with their clients that continue well beyond the resolution of their legal cases. For more information, visit www.RamosLawFirm.com or call (404) 355-3431.

About Ramos Law Firm

Bryan Ramos began the Ramos Law Firm in April of 2005 to assist Georgia’s injured workers. The firm’s employees all take pride in understanding what their clients need and helping them get what they are entitled to pursuant to the Georgia Workers Compensation Act.