Raj Singh, COO of ExpertQuote to speak at Financial Executives International event in San Francisco

On March 16th at 4:30 PM, Financial Executives International will hold a dinner, workshop and panel discussion at Palio d’Asti in San Francisco. The workshop, titled “How to Save Up to 18% Per Year on Corporate Benefit Expenditure” will be conducted by Mr. Raj Singh, COO of ExpertQuote Insurance Services, Inc and will be followed by dinner and a panel discussion. The topics that will be addressed during the workshop are as follows:

• What type of health insurance platform is right for your company size?

• Specifics associated with the following plans will be covered : Traditional, Health Savings Account (HSA), Health Reimbursement Account (HRA), and Self-Funding

• How to benchmark your company’s employee contributions to industry, area, and company size

• Case studies and client-specific considerations.

Following the workshop there will be a dinner and panel discussion. In January, 2017, President Trump signed an Executive Order (EO) giving federal agencies broad powers to unwind regulations created under the Affordable Care Act/Obamacare. The EO has created uncertainty associated with healthcare reform, delivery, and markets. The dinner panel is comprised of executives from companies from all aspects of the healthcare ecosystem.

Panelists confirmed for the event include:

• Michael S. Baker, MD, FACS

• Ron Jordan, Vice President, Cigna HealthCare

• Raj Singh, Chief Operations Officer, Expert Quote, Inc.

• Tyler Phillippay, Vice President of Sales United Health Care

“It is an honor and a privilege to have been asked by the Financial Executives International team to speak at an event of this caliber. At ExpertQuote we pride ourselves in staying abreast the latest healthcare reform changes as we look forward to the the future of healthcare in this country. This is sure to be an important and informative event” said Raj Singh of ExpertQuote.

The cost of the event is $175 for non-FEI members and complimentary to FEI members. To receive more information or to register, please contact events@ExpertQuote.com

About Financial Executives International

Financial Executives International (FEI) is the leading advocate for the views of corporate financial management. Its more than 10,000 members hold policy-making positions as chief financial officers, treasurers and controllers at companies from every major industry. FEI enhances member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research and publications.

About ExpertQuote

ExpertQuote Health Insurance Services, Inc. of Campbell California (EQ) is a corporate benefits firm specializing in all aspects of Group Health Insurance from high-tech startups to large firms including public companies, non-profits, and banks. The firm has the distinct privilege of representing the national hockey team: The San Jose Sharks.

In face of the ever increasing health insurance premiums, ExpertQuote has a proven strategy that is saving its clients from $25,000 up to $2M+ a year on benefits expenditures. Given the current annual health insurance rate increases, your company’s premiums will double in seven years! ExpertQuote solution is helping clients preserve and provide competitive benefits package in an ever competitive landscape for quality talent.

EQ has an extensive offering, providing Full Concierge Model & Complimentary Benefit-Administration Platform: visit our website for latest updates on mandates & penalties EQObamaCare.com, EQHRServices.com and EQBenAdmin.com.