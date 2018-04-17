Raise Vegan Launches World’s First Vegan Parenting Magazine in Both Digital and Print Editions

In exiting news for vegan parents they now have an amazing new resource for raising a vegan child, or going through a vegan pregnancy, Raise Vegan Magazine.

Rockland, NY (PRUnderground) April 17th, 2018

With the vegan lifestyle exploding in popularity for a wide range of reasons, the number of vegan parents is also skyrocketing. Unfortunately, quality information for healthy and happy vegan parenting can be a bit challenging to find. Answering the call for help is Raise Vegan an exciting new, information-packed magazine covering all aspects of vegan parenting and pregnancy, from a positive and inspirational perspective. Print, Android and iOS versions of Raise Vegan Magazine are all available.

“We are proud to say that we are the largest vegan parenting community worldwide,” commented a spokesperson from Raise Vegan. “We are putting that vast knowledge to work at our new magazine where our readers can count on reliable information, tips, and much more in an effort to help educate about being a vegan parent, infancy, and much, much more, along with the latest vegan news.”

According to the magazine, it currently has over 45,000 digital subscribers and is published monthly. Subscriptions are available for $24.50 for a six-month subscription, and $42 USD for a 12-month subscription.

Recent topics touched on a Raise Vegan Magazine include highlights like “How to Plan Your Child’s Vegan Birthday”, “Best Vegan Vacation Sites of 2018”, how to be a “Bad Ass Vegan”, thoughts on “Having a Simple Happy Kitchen”, to name just a few.

Feedback for Raise Vegan has been extremely passionate.

Susan T., from Atlanta, recently said in a five-star review, “I have been a vegan for five years before becoming pregnant, but I was honestly lost on how to make it through my pregnancy as a vegan while making sure my baby would be born healthy. The information from Raise Vegan has been life-changing in all of the best ways, and I wouldn’t want to be without it as a ‘go-to’ resource. Fully recommended.”

For more information be sure to visit https://raisevegan.com.

About Raise Vegan

The goal of Raise Vegan Magazine is to provide caring education and support to Vegans and to people who want to become Vegan. Our belief in living a peaceful life is never ending and is always striving for improvement. This peaceful living includes extending goodwill to those who don’t currently live our lifestyle. In the pursuit of eliminating the consumption and abuse of animals, we believe that educating with love, kindness, and respect is far more effective than judgment and contempt.