Railsware Establishes New Technology Consulting Direction to Help Finance Companies Grow and Innovate

Railsware is happy to announce their new service offering targeting financial companies.

New York, USA (PRUnderground) April 25th, 2018

Railsware, a premium Ruby on Rails agency whose clients include Google, Philips, and Calendly, announced today the formation of a new technology consulting service tailored specifically for financial companies.

With their new offering of software development for fintech industry Railsware intends to bring their unique expertise and new technologies to financial institutions looking to improve their business efficiency, and to tech businesses working on the development of innovative fintech solutions.

Sergey Korolev, Managing Director at Railsware, said: “At Railsware we are passionate about building products that change markets, disrupt industries, and offer a better customer experience. Fintech has exploded in recent years. We’re seeing a handful of opportunities for innovation in this sphere. We’ve already worked with a few finance companies helping them solve their technology challenges and build successful products. Our collaboration resulted in long-term partnerships. We’re ready to use our knowledge and deep engineering capabilities to create new advanced solutions that drive the industry forward, and deliver value to fintech companies and their customers. Our new service offering targets financial businesses who are looking for a strong technology partner to support their software development efforts.”

Railsware has already achieved a head start by acquiring the expertise in the development of software that serves the needs of London-based financial organizations.

They have been a software development partner for Quorso, a company behind a business intelligence platform that offers financial and operational data analysis for CEOs, board members and managers.

Other financial companies Railsware has been in partnership with include 4Finance, a leading solution provider for lending products focused of the UK market, and Zephyrus Partners, a corporate pension adviser.

As a leading Ruby on Rails development company Railsware has a strong track record of delivering successful products to enterprise companies and forward-looking startups all over the world, and they look forward to driving innovation in business processes, products and services in partnership with companies in the financial technology realm.

About Railsware

Established in 2006, Railsware is a premium software development consulting company, focused on delivering web and mobile applications using Ruby on Rails, a good mix of JavaScript and mobile technologies. They have developed an effective approach to product development that allows them to deliver rapid, cost-effective results in an iterative manner.

Visit railsware.com to learn more.

SOURCE Railsware