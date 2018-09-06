Railroad Software Announces the adoption of FRA Hours of Service Software, TrackHOS, by Class 1 and Short Line Railroads

Intuitive Software Manages Railroad Employee Compliance

Cumming, GA (PRUnderground) September 6th, 2018

Railroad Software, the industry-defining software company is excited to announce the improved, FRA integrated compliance software, TrackHOS, is rapidly being adopted by Class 1 and short line railroads. TrackHOS keeps track of Hours of Service Law regulations within the application in order to generate employees time reports and provide alerts for violations to the FRA. The application meets the requirements for FRA 49 CFR § 234.315 for electronic record keeping.

As the industry shifts to newer technology and innovations, Railroad Software is poised to meet customers needs to improve overall operational and compliance efficiencies. TrackHOS is an enterprise level application that is intuitive, user-friendly, and mobile device supported. “The focus for TrackHOS was to give train, signal, and dispatcher employees easy access to time entry from their mobile devices and web browsers. For administrators we sought to provide a simple yet robust management dashboard to make better business decisions and compliance reporting,” said Jeff Birmingham, CEO.

“We are excited to see the industry embracing technology, like electronic record keeping to get hours of service to improve overall management of operations and compliance,” continued Mr. Birmingham. “We have also seen the same overwhelming response to our other operation and compliance applications.”

Based out of Cumming, GA, Railroad Software has grown rapidly since beginning operations in 2013. Founded out of the desire to make software user friendly and affordable to the rail industry, Railroad Software currently manages over 200,000 railcars through their RTMS product in addition to managing FRA compliance through their TrackAsset and TrackHOS products.

