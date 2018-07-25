Railroad Software Announces FRA Approval for Signal Inspection Application

Advancing TrackAsset’s Functionality for the Rail Industry

Railroad Software, the industry-defining software company is pleased to announce the approval of our TrackAsset software application for the electronic capture of signal inspections by the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), as outlined in FRA 49 CFR §§ 234.273 and 236.110. TrackAsset provides visibility for all signal managers and also maintenance of way employees to easily track upcoming inspections and generate work orders to complete the inspections.

“We’re very excited to get the FRA approval for TrackAsset to conduct signal inspections, which will allow our clients to visually see their assets details and perform monthly, quarterly, and annual inspections in real time with immediate accessibility via mobile and web browser to record inspection data and generate FRA reports,” said Jeff Birmingham, P.E and CEO of Railroad Software. “This new technology enables users to map out, record data, and take images of the asset all within one application.” Railroad Software currently has 12 short line railroads using TrackAsset for signal inspections.

“TrackAsset was birthed out of industry experts expressing a need for a flexible and user friendly software application to manage all FRA required inspections for railroad assets, such as signals, bridges, track, switches, tunnels, locomotives, and other physical assets.”

Railroad Software looks forward to continuing to provide compliance based software for the railroad industry.

Based out of Cumming, GA, Railroad Software has grown rapidly since beginning operations in 2013. Founded out of the desire to make software user friendly and affordable to the rail industry, Railroad Software currently manages over 200,000 railcars through their RTMS product in addition to managing FRA compliance through their TrackAsset and TrackHOS products.

About Railroad Software