Radiologic Associates of Fredericksburg Ranked Among Top 100 Largest Radiology Groups

Fredericksburg, VA (PRUnderground) October 26th, 2017

Radiology Business has named Virginia-based professional physician group Radiologic Associates of Fredericksburg (RAF) among the top 100 radiology groups in its tenth annual ranking of the largest private radiology practices in the United States. The annual Radiology 100 survey ranks America’s top radiology practices based on the total number of FTE (full-time equivalent) radiologists that a practice has. The 2017 ranking included only private radiology practices. It did not feature any outside investment from private equity or other sources. The average size of a ranked practice was 56.5 FTE radiologists, up from 2016’s 53.5 FTE radiologists, and 52 FTE radiologists in 2015.

RAF has welcomed the ranking, terming it as a crucial recognition of their continued growth and accomplishment. “We are pleased that the ongoing growth of Radiologic Associates of Fredericksburg has been recognized in the top 100 again this year,” said Ed Swager, CEO of RAF, adding that what is most important to the group is what they have been able to accomplish for their community.

“Our growth allows us to serve the entire region with fellowship trained, board certified radiologists who provide a wide range of expertise in both detection and treatment. Additionally, it has enabled us to place cutting edge technology in the form of advanced PET/CT, 3D mammography and open MRI in multiple locations including Stafford, Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County, Virginia,” he added. “The many types of screenings that we now offer employ the latest technology which provides early detection that is truly saving lives.”

About Radiologic Associates of Fredericksburg

RAF is a professional physician group that provides sub-specialized diagnostic imaging, vascular surgery, and interventional radiology services to the greater Fredericksburg, Virginia region. RAF radiologists serve in a variety of settings that include Medical Imaging of Fredericksburg and Virginia Interventional and Vascular Associates. All RAF radiologists are certified by the American Board of Radiology with many additional specialized certifications. The group currently comprises 25 diagnostic radiologists, 2 vascular surgeons, 5 interventional radiologists, and 6 mid-level practitioners..