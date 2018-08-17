Rachel McCord & Sister 90210 Star AnnaLynne McCord Appear in Las Vegas for WWD MAGIC

WWDMAGIC is the USA's largest fashion industry tradeshow. Star founder of The McCord List, Rachel McCord & her sister, actress AnnaLynne McCord were thrilled to attend.

Hollywood, CA (PRUnderground) August 17th, 2018

If there is anything the versatile Founder of The McCord List (www.themccordlist.com), Rachel McCord understands and is excited about it is certainly the world of fashion. This should make it no surprise that days after hosting The McCord List exclusive celebrity and influencer photoshoot in Hollywood, California, with Promise Cosmetics (https://promise-cosmetics.com) and a Skindinavia (https://skindinavia.com), the model and TV personality, Rachel McCord flew to Las Vegas, Nevada to play big parts in this year’s WWDMAGIC fashion tradeshow event.

Rachel McCord, together with her sister, actress and philanthropist, AnnaLynne McCord attended the world famous event, which features the largest selection of women’s apparel and accessories in the industry. With both women passionate about using their celebrity platforms to make a difference, they were each excited to attend, speak, and meet with the fashion community. Their appearances and contributions added a great deal of value to the WWDMAGIC experience, giving fashion industry insiders and other attendees an extra-bit of “magic”.

“This was a very special experience and being able to do it with my sister, AnnaLynne made it even more exciting and interesting,” commented Rachel, whose brand, The McCord List grows more influential every day. A few attendees broke down in tears as Rachel spoke in an intimate on stage interview about struggling with depression, using it to motivate her to be a sassy self help voice for women, and building The McCord List community of influential women in Hollywood, as a way to love and inspire women in Hollywood and around the world. She is motivated to remind women, “No matter where you come from, trailer parks like me or red carpets in Hollywood, you matter, you are loved, and you were born to slay.” A few fans spoke up during the Q&A portion of the interview, thanking Rachel for her authentic openness, saying “You reminded me why I started doing this [in the fashion industry, as a boutique store owner].”

After a busy week at WWDMAGIC, full of fan meet and greets, inspiring talks, interviews with Nylon and Alibaba’s Samantha Gudstadt, an appearance at Makeup by Samuel’s live presentation, and hosting The McCord List Celebrity and Influencer Photoshoot in Hollywood, Rachel, who has been praised as both “One of the hottest models in the world right now” and “The head of a brilliant startup,” truly is an influencer of influencers.

To wrap up her panel on what’s in, what’s out, and what’s on the rise, this fashion star, who could very well be the next Kathy Ireland, shared her top three tips to building a fashion empire and taking care of yourself along the way:

First, “Before you begin, take some time to establish what you want to do, why you have to do it, and the ways you will use your platform for good,” says Rachel McCord on her panel. Asaf Dekel, the visionary founder of Promise Cosmetics and it’s creation of the world’s first liquid Dead Sea mask, chose to use his brand to provide jobs for the special needs community.

Next, Believe in your ability to accomplish it. It seems so cliche, but the reality is, if you don’t take time to envision yourself actually achieving what you set out to, you will not be motivated to work as hard and you won’t be able to hold on when it gets really hard. When I founded The McCord List, I started to visualize myself on stages, encouraging women who have struggled the way I did. Now, years later, I am doing it. It takes a lot of hard work and perseverance… even when everything in you tells you to give up. Push past it. See the positive, celebrate the little wins, and never stop pushing.

Finally, Look the part. We are all busy bosses but you only have one opportunity to make that first impression. And looking good helps you feel better…even on those harder days. So create your lazy girl’s guide to glam. “I plan all of my meetings on days when I have a red carpet or dinner meeting,” adds Rachel, “so I can have my hair and makeup done only on days when I’m on camera. That way I feel confident and beauty, even when I’m in intimating board meetings.” Her trick to making it last is Skindinavia’s oil-free setting spray. They created the formula for Urban Decay’s spray, and it is the best kept secret in Hollywood. McCord says she won’t travel without it…. especially not to WWDMAGIC.

A smart choice is to keep an eye on Rachel McCord and to expect more big things from her and The McCord List of influential women.

About The McCord List

“Master of branding” (Daily Mail) and “Hollywood ‘IT’ girl” (Mogul Magazine), Rachel McCord is a model, entrepreneur, and TV personality, named “One of the hottest models in the world right now” by Daily Star.

In 2017, she released her sassy self-help and how-to on social media: “Slay the Fame Game.”

Featured in outlets like Vogue, Forbes, and Glamour, McCord is an investor/judge on “Elevator Pitch” and a frequent co-host on iHeartRadio show, “On the Rocks.”

She is a renowned speaker on social media, branding, and female entrepreneurship at UCLA, USC, LMU, FIDM, StyleCon, and USOW (other speakers include former first lady, Michelle Obama).

Labeled the “influencer of influencers”, McCord founded The McCord List network of influential women in media, to connect them with brands and events to succeed as entrepreneurs.