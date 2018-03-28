R. Gökmen Turan M.D., Ph.D. and Mahir Mahirogullari, M.D. to speak at ISSCA Symposium in Istanbul April 28

ISSCA names R. Gökmen Turan M.D., Ph.D., and Mahir Mahirogullari, M.D. keynote speakers at the Regenerative Medicine Cell Therapies Symposium in Istanbul, Turkey, April 28, 2018.

Miami Lakes (PRUnderground) March 27th, 2018

R. Gökmen Turan M.D., Ph.D. and Mahir Mahirogullari, M.D. will be featured speakers at the ISSCA Regenerative Medicine Cell Therapies Symposium in Istanbul, Turkey April 28, 2018. Turan will speak on therapeutic applications of stem cells in heart failure, and Mahirogullari will discuss cartilage treatment combining stem cells and biomedical scaffolds.

Turan is a cardiologist and head of the Structural Heart Disease Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Cardiology at Porz Hospital, University Hospital of Cologne and University of Witten/Herdecke Germany.

Mahirogullari is an orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine and traumatology. He currently serves as a professor at Memorial Health Group in İstanbul, Turkey.

His focus includes multi-ligament injuries and cartilage repair of the knee; arthroplasty of the knee, hip and shoulder; arthroscopy of the knee, shoulder, hip, ankle and elbow joints; surgery of instability and cuff tear of the shoulder; orthopedic trauma, and the application of platelet-rich plasma (PRP), bone marrow aspirate stem cells and adipose-derived stem cells for treatment of orthopedic pathologies especially cartilage injuries.Mahirogullari received his medical degree (M.D.) from Gülhane Military Medical Academy School of Medicine in Ankara, Turkey in 1992 and completed his residency at GATA Haydarpasa Training Hospital in Istanbul.

He served as a general practitioner and orthopedic surgeon, treating and managing multi-trauma patients and war injuries. He also served with KFOR, NATO in Kosovo for six months. He worked as a Fellow with arthroscopic shoulder, knee, and trauma specialist Gary G. Poehling, M.D. in Winston Salem, North Carolina for one year before joining the faculty at Istanbul Medipol University School of Medicine in 2012 as chairman of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery. He has worked within the Memorial Health Group in Istanbul since 2016.

Mahirogullari is a member of The Turkish Society of Orthopedics and Traumatology (TOTBİD), The Turkish Society of Arthroscopy Knee Surgery & Orthopedics Sport Medicine (TUSYAD), The International Society of Arthroscopy Knee Surgery & Orthopedics Sport Medicine (ISAKOS), The Turkish Society of Shoulder and Elbow Society, The European Society of Sports Traumatology Knee Surgery and Arthroscopy (ESSKA 2000), The Turkish Board Certificate, and The Turkish Society of Hip and Knee Arthroplasty.

The Istanbul international symposium is part of ISSCA’s mission to support a paradigm shift from traditional healthcare solutions to regenerative medicine and provide the latest innovative discoveries and developments in all areas of stem cell research. The symposium will host a group of renowned international speakers, experts in the field of stem cell and regenerative medicine, who will provide a full day of rigorous scientific discourse directed to physicians.

The day’s events will incorporate information on stem cell biology, medicine, applications, regulations, product development, and commercialization, business opportunities, challenges, and potential strategies for overcoming those challenges.

To participate in the ISSCA Istanbul Symposium, reserve your spot by registering today. For more information, visit the stemcellconference.org website, email info@stemcellsgroup.com, or call +1305 560 5337.

About International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA):

The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) is a multidisciplinary community of scientists and physicians, all of whom aspire to treat diseases and lessen human suffering through advances in science, technology and the practice of regenerative medicine. ISSCA serves its members through advancements made to the specialty of regenerative medicine.

The ISSCA’s vision is to take a leadership position in promoting excellence and setting standards in the regenerative medicine fields of publication, research, education, training, and certification.

As a medical specialty, regenerative medicine standards and certifications are essential, which is why ISSCA offers certification training in cities all over the world. The goal is to encourage more physicians to practice regenerative medicine and make it available to benefit patients both nationally and globally. Incorporated under the Republic of Korea as a non-profit entity, the ISSCA is focused on promoting excellence and standards in the field of regenerative medicine.

