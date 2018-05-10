QuoteDark Announces Launch of Modern Dynamic Quote Engine That Delivers a Quote Every 15 Seconds

Many people have found reading quotes to be a solution for not being able to sleep. QuoteDark is a new website designed around this interesting and effective idea.

It’s agreed important lessons can be learned and deep messages understood from taking the time to read different quotes. Remarkable, reading quotes has been shown to also help me with problems going to sleep to also be able relax and get some rest. In exciting news, QuoteDark combines these two ideas in a modern, dynamic quote engine that delivers a quote every 15 seconds, with no need to click through. backed up by an easy-on-the-eye black background it encourages sleep and protects mobile phone or laptop battery life. The enthusiasm among new followers of QuoteDark is high.

“QuoteDark is a new and exciting way to enjoy educational, funny, inspirational, and thought-provoking quotes, that is also wonderfully suited to help a person fall-to-sleep,” commented the founded or the website. “For me, I used other quote sites to try to accomplish this but their bright colors and having to click for the quote to change made them of limited use for what I, and I’m sure many others, needed.”

So far over 200,000 quotes are included on QuoteDark with the number rising all the time. The types of quotes shown can be selected through categories, using the website’s search engine, or simply jumping on and watching the quotes be displayed randomly, covering a variety of subjects. After a period of inactivity, the quotes will stop scrolling so that a person can comfortably sleep if that was their goal, conserving energy and battery time.

The website also features a blog covering a wide range of related subjects.

Early feedback for readers has been a complete endorsement.

Janine S., from Boston, recently said in a five star-review, “I have always had trouble falling asleep and doing something like leaving the TV on just seemed to add to the problem. A friend suggested giving QuoteDark a try and it has been very magical for me. I literally use it every night and it hasn’t failed me yet.”

