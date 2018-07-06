Qi Aerista Launches Smart Brewer That Can Make a Variety of Teas Including Hong Kong- Style Milk Tea

Making tea in a consistently superior way every single time can be a challenge. Qi Aerista is answering the call with their new Smart Brewer.

Many people have dreams of being able to make and enjoy the perfect cup of tea at home. But when it comes time to execute, things always seem to fall short of their expectations. The good news is help has appeared, after years of research, design, and calibration with the new Qi Aerista Smart Brewer.

The Smart Brewer, described as the world’s most versatile brewer, was released on June 12th, 2018 to a great deal of excitement at the World Tea Expo in Las Vegas. Worldwide shipping began on June 28th.

“With our patented aero-brew system, the Qi Aerista Smart Brewer can control the 4 key elements of tea brewing including temperature, time, water flow and tea leaf immersion. With that we can hot, cold and strong brew all kinds of tea, including the labor–intensive Hong Kong–style milk tea,” commented Dr. Rick Ha, founder of the company. “We have no idea our Smart Brewer and the tea it produces would exceed even the highest of expectations.”

The new and automatic Qi Aerista Smart Brewer features a tea-water separation architecture that references traditional gongfu-style brewing. The tea brewer comes complete with an app companion that allows tea brewing to be controlled right from a smartphone.

Brew temperature can be adjusted from 25oC/77oF to 100oC/212oF, and its brew time customization ranges from 2 to 15 minutes. Advanced options such as boil & brew and boil & cool are available.

Early feedback from testers of the smart brewer have been completely positive across the board.

Rachel C., from Chicago, said in a 5-star review, “I like technology and this is fitting the bill. I like the tea to be made correctly, tea that tastes like it should in the traditional fashion but not made traditionally necessarily.”

“We want to deliver to our customers a way to brew various types of great tasting tea that is easy to share with their friends and family, while making the process inspiring and fun.” noted Dr. Rick Ha.

