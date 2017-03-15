Q & A about users’ feedback after new vegan dating App Veg launched

(PRUnderground) March 15th, 2017

With a very overwhelming response to the launch of tinder-vegan dating app, we are thankful to all for supporting and liking the concept. Most of the members enjoyed the app because of the special features like Spark Feature (Tinder Swipe), Moment (share your vegan photos, recipes and any other activities with other members) and photo verification. The ease to search for vegan singles by sorting them out by gender, age, interests, likes and other categories has proved to be a success. People just need to enter the keyword, and they can easily find the singles meeting their preferences. People were excited about sharing their vegan lifestyle with other people who were the same. The app has shown a great response regarding sharing the fitness and workout ideas for Vegans. Members were enthusiastic about sharing their favorite recipes with their dating partner. All in all, the vegans loved the idea of sharing the love with a partner having the same morals and ethics as their diet.

But some members had a doubt regarding the verification feature. They complained that it asked for a copy of their driver license or a passport copy. “Are you kidding me? I’m a member of many vegan groups. I’ll be sharing this exchange to warn them of your scam. Never thought someone would prey on the vegan community.” A member complained to Veg support center.

Regarding this, we interviewed the CEO of the company James Anderson. “If you are using suspicious or fake profile information, even a different IP address, you may face the verification problem. Users need to understand that this check is required on a dating site to maintain the quality of the sites and to enhance their chances of getting a match by proving their authenticity. Members who are looking for a serious date have appreciated this feature. This security feature adds a layer of security by restricting users from creating fake IDs.” James said. Thanks to our worldwide moderators, the profile gets verified within a minute. “For normal users, the verification feature is optional. Hence, the feature is just to improve the credibility of the app for genuine users.” Anderson added.

To deliver our customers the best dating services, our app provides 24/7 customer support. Our moderators are always available to listen to any problem. We make sure to check the comments and feedback on the App Store daily. All the detected bugs and problems are resolved regularly. Even after the app launch, many of our members came up with valuable suggestions and feedback, we considered them and made improvement according to the user’s reports.

We are continuously working towards making the idea of vegan dating more personalized and user-friendly. We are focusing on establishing a community of like-minded people who can share their thoughts, interests, and ideas with openness. Our goal is to make an on-demand experience for our members.

The dating app is only available for iPhone users now, and we are planning to launch the Android App very soon.



