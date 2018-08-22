Put the Fun Back in Your Run with New Running Shorts by Sparkle Athletic

Sparkle Athletic, an active lifestyle company known for their colorful and often sparkly running apparel that is attractive and versatile, has launched a new line of running shorts

Sparkle Athletic, an active lifestyle company known for their colorful and often sparkly running apparel that is attractive and versatile, has launched a new line of running shorts featuring the 2-1 Pocket Running Shorts and the Fun Run Elastic Waist Running Shorts. These shorts join the line of Sparkle Athletic running apparel just in time for the fall training and race season.

The 2-in-1 Pocket Running Shorts, made exclusively for Sparkle Athletic by Senita Athletics, are available in three fun and colorful prints: “Unicorns & Rainbows,” “Red with White Polka Dots,” and “The Cat’s Meow.” These shorts feature hidden spandex shorts under a loose woven layer on top, and four pockets: two side pockets with earphone cord holes on the spandex layer, a back waistband zipper pocket, and a small hidden front waistband key pocket. The pockets offer a convenient option for you to carry your phone, or stash essentials such as a key or “on-the-run” fuel.

The Fun Run Elastic Waist Running Shorts are available in four fun and colorful prints: “Pineapples,” “Feathers,” “Geometric,” and “Donuts.” These shorts sport a roomy and relaxed fit, feature four-way stretch lightweight fabric, and have an anti-microbial brief liner. There’s also a small interior back pocket at the waistband, and the wide elastic waistband is designed so that it won’t dig into your skin.

Sparkle Athletic products are designed to inspire athletes to “put the fun back in their run,” creating running apparel that is colorful, fun and attractive while being functional.

“We created our Sparkle Athletic Running Shorts because it’s what we wanted to wear ourselves… colorful, fun, technical athletic products that are both comfortable and flattering. We’re pretty confident our new running shorts will become your new go-to, whether you’re running to win, running for fun, or just running errands around town,” said Carrie Lundell, Co-Founder of Sparkle Athletic.

Sparkle Athletic running shorts are available in sizes extra small through extra large, and can be purchased on their website: www.sparkleathletic.com. Also available online is their collection of sparkly running skirts, head ware, tank tops and compression socks – all designed to “put the fun back in your run.”

Sparkle Athletic: Sparkle Athletic is a business run by three woman who share a passion for inspiring athletes to sparkle. We believe that running, is more fun when you are having fun. We’ve made it our mission to make running fun again. https://www.sparkleathletic.com