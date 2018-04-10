Pure Organic CBD Oil From US Company Held Position As Top Consumer Favorite In Q1 2018 Says CBDReVu

New Brunswick, NJ (PRUnderground) April 10th, 2018

A pure, organic CBD oil product from a US company held steady as a top consumer favorite in the first quarter of 2018 according to CBDRevu see here https://cbdrevu.com/cbdpure-hemp-oil-cbd/

The company’s popular product is a potent but very competitively priced product with minimal ingredients including just pure CBD extract in a carrier oil. The purity and authenticity of the product is verified by an independent 3rd party testing lab which has tested sample of the products ingredients. The CBD is extracted from organic hemp using an ultra-clean CO2 low heat extraction process free of harmful chemicals or solvents. The manufacturer of this CBD oil product will be releasing a CBD product in Softgel form this month, which can be seen on CBDReVu.com. An additional factor adding to this brands popularity is the company’s unusually consumer-friendly 90-Day Money Back Guarantee, which enables consumers to shop with an added degree of confidence.

CBDReVu.com is not a store and does not sell products but features news about CBD and product profiles, ratings and reviews of most popular CBD products. The website offers advertising opportunities for CBD companies and their brands to expose their products to their exact target audience at the time when the website visitors are shopping for the best CBD products. So, the site is a great timesaver for CBD consumers who are able to comparison shop for CBD product brand information in one place, and for CBD companies looking for excellent media outlets to expand their businesses.

Current recently updated CBD oil reviews on CBDReVu include the following well known brands; CBDPure, CBDPet, CBDPure Softgels 750, Receptra Naturals, Charlotte’s Web CBD by CW Hemp, Bluebird Botanicals, Herts Hemp, Endoca Hemp Oil, CBD Essence, Irie CBD, HempMeds RSHO Real Scientific Hemp Oil, VitaCBD, NU Leaf Naturals, Elixinol, Kannaway Pure, Sensi Seeds, Restorative Botanicals, and more with new reviews being added regularly.

CBDReVu.com advises consumers to avoid any CBD brands that make any health claims about their products since any potential benefits are speculative until proven, thus any such claims are inappropriate. CBDReVu.com further advises consumers to consult with a licensed physician and pharmacist before using products containing the ingredient CBD, also known as cannabidiol, especially for persons on any medications or with underlying medical conditions, or who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

About CBDReVu.com

CBDReVu.com is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA and writes about CBD products.