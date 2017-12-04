Pure Organic CBD Brand Favored By Consumers After Being Named Best Value CBD Says CBDReVu.com

New Brunswick, NJ (PRUnderground) December 4th, 2017

A pure organic CBD oil brand from a U.S, company is getting high marks from consumers based on recent sales activity says CBDReVu.com. There are numerous new CBD products popping up regularly driven by substantial consumer interest in these products and some of the most popular brands tend to feature minimal ingredients consisting of just CBD extract in a carrier oil, see here https://cbdrevu.com/

The site functions as an information portal enabling CBD oil shoppers to compare numerous CBD products in one location without having to spend hours surfing from brand site to site. Visitors will find brand profiles and basic reviews of most of the well-known CBD products and when they find a brand they are interested in they simply track down a retailer offering the product they are interested in which is often the manufacturer website.

So many of the newer CBD products tend to contain a number of ingredients as these CBD companies seek to distinguish themselves from one another or attempt to get on board with some of the latest trends. But, many consumers seem to think the best CBD oil brands are ones with minimal ingredients consisting of just a high-quality extract in a base or carrier oil.

Among the relevant buying criteria that seem to attract consumers are factors such as whether or not the product is pure. Purity can have different definitions for different shoppers but for many consumers purity refers to whether or not the product has unnecessary ingredients and is free of synthetic or artificial ingredients. Additionally, many consumers seek out products that are organic. They also want products that are free of pesticides or solvents or other impurities. Another factor in CBD products is how the product was produced, or more specifically how the CBD was extracted from the industrial hemp in the first place. Some methods are considered more desirable that others. Low-heat CO2 extraction is one favored method. Methods using harmful chemicals are obviously not favored by discerning consumers.

Visitors to CBDReVu.com will find brand profiles and product reviews for such well-known popular brands as CBDPure, Endoca, CW Hemp, NuLeaf Naturals, Elixinol and newer brands such as Herts Hemp in the UK. There is also a new section on the site for CBD oil for pets

CBDReVu.com is an A+ Rated Better Business Bureau Accredited website featuring product profiles, ratings and reviews of popular CBD products. CBDReVu.com is not a store and does not sell products.

CBDReVu.com advises consumers to avoid any CBD brands that make any health claims about their products since any potential benefits are speculative until proven, thus any such claims are inappropriate.

CBDReVu.com further advises consumers to consult with a licensed physician and pharmacist before using products containing the ingredient CBD, also known as cannabidiol, especially for persons on any medications or with underlying medical conditions, or who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

