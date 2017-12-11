Pure MediCanna Announces the Release of New CBD Oil Products

Pure MediCanna is a highly reputable provider of U.S made, premium-quality CBD products at non-premium prices.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) December 11th, 2017

Pure MediCanna, a U.S company known for offering the purest 100% Natural CBD on the market, is announcing the release of a new range of premium-quality CBD products to their line. The full range of products will be released throughout a series of days leading up to and through the new year. The CBD offered by the company contains Zero THC and is Legal in All 50 States. It is Non-Psychoactive and 100% Grown & Extracted in Colorado.

The oil is so effective that CBD products are now becoming more in demand than ever before. CBD is extracted from the Hemp plant and is used by those who want to relieve symptoms from multitudes of ailments. Today, an increasing number of people are using this product to obtain relief from a specific medical condition or general body pain. Since CBD doesn’t produce any psychoactive effects on the user, it makes the product more desirable than THC when it comes to treating a medical condition.

“It is beneficial for people who suffer from physical pains, chronic pains, anxiety, and stress, as well as those who need muscle soreness relief” the Pure MediCanna CEO said referring to the CBD benefits, adding “The biggest hurdle for a new user of CBD is removing the stigma that it is marijuana, because it’s not.” The CBD that the Pure MediCanna provides offers multiple, exceptional health benefits that will help improve the overall quality of life of the users without any psychoactive effects.

The availability of these new products is part of the company’s national growth strategy to expand its reach across the U.S. As one of the leading providers of U.S. made premium CBD products, Pure MediCanna wants their newly launched range of CBD products to be more widely accessible to all audiences who can and will benefit from using their CBD products. The company’s product line will now include numerous CBD oil tinctures, CBD topicals and CBD vape oils.

Pure MediCanna’s products are made using its third-party, lab certified 99%+ pure CBD isolate or full spectrum oil. This ensures that their CBD is free of THC. Customers can also obtain the product for as low as $19.99 for a 30/ml bottle of a CBD Oil. This is extremely competitive for the premium quality of the product they provide.

Every product on the company’s official website features a comprehensive description of every item. It details the product’s size, ingredients, benefits and other valuable information for consumers. “So, before customers make a purchase, they have a clear understanding of what the product is and what benefits it provides,” explains Pure MediCanna’s CEO.

All products are available at the company’s official website www.puremedicanna.com and can be accessed at a highly affordable price. You can also find their range of products available at various retailers across the U.S, including natural foods stores, natural pharmacies, dispensaries, vape shops, smoke shops, yoga studios, pet shops and more.

About Pure MediCanna CBD

Los Angeles based Pure MediCanna, is a provider of premium CBD without the premium price tag.