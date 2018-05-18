Pure Grows Announces Launch of new Commercial Aeroponic Systems

The interest in aeroponic systems, where plants can be grown in air and mist is skyrocketing. Pure Grows is answering the call with new high-quality products.

Boston, MA (PRUnderground) May 18th, 2018

The ever-expanding plant grow industry is motivating companies to find their path in this rapidly evolving world and enter the space with exciting new products.

Many people think that growing plants in soil or water are the only options available. However, a great deal of experts argue that far more effective choices exist. Aeroponics, a method which replaces soil and water as a medium with air and mist. Pure Grows Aeroponics are leaders in this space, recently celebrating their launch of three new exciting product choices, Commercial Aeroponic System, Intelli Tissue Culture Clone Nursery and a 40 Foot Smart Grow Aeroponic Container. All three can add extreme benefits and efficiency to commercial growing operations.

“We keep a close eye to what our clients require for their cultivation needs and aim to meet these requirements with the latest, proven technology at affordable price points,” commented a spokesperson from the company. “Our latest additions are sure to cause excitement among commercial cannabis growers looking to take things to the next level.”

Aeroponics is the process of growing plants in an air and mist environment without the use of soil or an aggregate medium (known as geoponics). Aeroponic culture differs from both conventional hydroponics or aquaponics. It is sometimes considered a type of hydroponics, since water is used in aeroponics to transmit nutrients. Unlike hydroponics, which uses a liquid nutrient solution as a growing medium; or aquaponics which uses water and fish waste, aeroponics is conducted without a growing medium at all.

Some growers favor aeroponic systems over other methods of hydroponics because the increased aeration delivers more oxygen to plant roots, stimulating growth and helping to prevent pathogen formation. Aeroponics can limit disease transmission since plant-to-plant contact is reduced and each spray pulse can be sterile. In the case of soil, aggregate, or other media, disease can spread throughout the growth media, infecting many plants.

Pure Grows Aeroponic Sytems are custom designed to every client to perfectly fit any grow space. Pure Grows is built on a module based system, where each module produces 416 healthy, fast growing plants. Modules could be used independently or as part of a larger growing operation where many modules are connected together to cultivate thousands of plants maximizing the use of available space. Pure Grows Aeroponic Systems are designed for simplified and controlled commercial cultivation of ecologically pure plants, while creating the ideal growing environment with up to 40% shorter maturation times, providing 6 healthy harvests per year, up to 55% more yearly harvest output verses any other growing methods.

Another addition to the Pure Grows catalog is their 40 Foot Smart Grow Container. The 40 Foot Smart Grow Container is an automated aeroponics greenhouse, packaged in its own 40-foot shell, making it an ideal place to grow a wide range of plants, in a 100% turn-key way. Many consider it ideal for those looking for a high harvest, space saving, solution.

Feedback for the company’s products has been passionate.

Greenhouse Journal recently raved in a five-star review, “Pure Grows aeroponic system is a time proven technology presented in a new space saving design – a sure way to take your cultivation business to new heights. Environmentally friendly with reduced water waste, producing greater yields of top quality plants without harmful pesticides, things couldn’t be better. Fully recommended.”

For more information be sure to visit http://puregrows.com.

About Pure Grows

Pure Grows are a Boston-based leader in products for the plant grow industry.