Pure Detox to Display Herbal Cleansing Products at B2B Trade Show in Las Vegas

Pure Detox will exhibit its fast-acting, high-quality detoxification drinks at ASD Market Week in Las Vegas from March 19-22.

(PRUnderground) March 17th, 2017

Pure Detox is produced by Neometrx, a leading manufacturer of detoxification supplements. Neomtrx products quickly rid the body of toxins. The company regularly participates in counter-culture conferences to support the growing market share of Pure Detox. The company will be taking part in ASD Market Week from March 19-22 in Las Vegas.

ASD Market Week is a four-day event at the Las Vegas Convention Center. It is a comprehensive business-to-business trade show. The event features an astonishingly wide variety of retail merchandise under one roof, making for a highly efficient shopping experience. Buyers get quality choices at wholesale prices.

ASD Market Week is held semi-annually in Las Vegas. For 50 years, the e-biz show has been bringing together dynamic mixes of merchandise with the participation of large-scale distributors, retailers, and importing businesses. More than 2,600 vendors regularly attend the trade show. The mega-event is, in essence, nine trade shows in one, covering the industries of fashion, accessories and beauty, fragrance, emporium jewelry, cash-and-carry gifts, toys, novelties, general store, convenience store, and source direct.

ASD Market Week will help Neomtrx bring attention to their Pure Detox fast-acting detoxification products, which include cleansing kits and one-hour herbal detoxification drinks. Pure Detox supplements taste great while augmenting the body’s natural detoxification system to get rid of harmful toxins, boost metabolism, and sharpen the immune system.

“Pure Detox is the result of my more than 20 years of experience working with internal cleansing and detoxification products ,” said Steven Franzmann, founder of Neometrx. “We are very excited to be part of this time-honored tradition of ASD Market Week and to show off the products that we have so much confidence in.”

About Pure Detox

Pure Detox is formulated for goal oriented people, on the go, that are concerned about moderate to high levels of toxic build up in their bodies. Millions of people have depended on formulations or detox drink products from the founder of Pure Detox for over 20 years. When results count, Pure Detox formulas work fast the first time.

