Pure CBD Oil With Best Value Rating Is Consumer Favorite In Q1 2018 Says CBDReporter

New Brunswick, NJ (PRUnderground) March 12th, 2018

The most popular CBD oil on CBDReporter in the first quarter of 2018 was an attractively priced pure organic CBD oil brand with minimal ingredients consisting of only CBD extract in a carrier oil, see here http://cbdreporter.com/cbdpure-hemp-oil-cbd-review/

The popular brand features attractive pricing and a 90-day money back guarantee. The product is free of unnecessary ingredients like sweeteners or flavorings. Additionally the brand is made using a super clean CO2 extraction method and is lab tested by an independent third party testing lab to verify the authenticity of the ingredients as well as to verify that the product is free of undesirable toxic compounds. Most CBD companies tend to have very restrictive return policies, as most CBD companies will only accept returns on unopened bottles, or for only small bottles. But, the unusually liberal return policy for this consumer favorite pure CBD allows consumers to shop with confidence in the event they have opened the product and don’t like it for any reason.

CBDReporter.com is not a store and does not sell products. But the information portal is quickly becoming an indispensible informational resource for consumers allowing them to gain basic information about many different CBD companies in one location. The site is a significant time saver especially for consumers researching CBD product offerings for the first time.

For CBD business owners, the CBDReporter.com advertising programs enables CBD companies to connect with highly targeting consumers who are shopping for the products they offer. So, the site is a big winner for both consumers and businesses.

Consumers should be aware that hemp oils and hemp powders sold in supermarkets are made mostly from hemp seeds and should be expected to have little or no CBD oil contained in the product. So, products labeled as hemp oil or hemp seed oil should be assumed to contain no CBD whatsoever unless the label specifically states that it does. Based on confusing marketing it is likely that many consumers are purchasing hemp oil or hemp seed oil under the mistaken idea they are buying a CBD product, when they are not.

Current recently updated CBD oil reviews on CBDReporter include the following well known brands; Charlottes Web CBD from CW Hemp, CBDPet, Receptra Naturals, Green Gorilla CBD, CBDPure, Herts Hemp, Endoca Hemp Oil, CBD Essence, Irie CBD, HempMeds RSHO Real Scientific Hemp Oil, VitaCBD, NuLeaf Naturals, Elixinol, Kannaway Pure, Sensi Seeds, Bluebird Botanicals, Rick Simpson Oil, Restorative Botanicals, and more with new reviews being added monthly.

CBDReporter also offers a domain name resellers marketplace for domain names related to hemp and CBD and related niches. There are high end domains listed such as HempRX.com, CannabisRevu.com, CannabisWerx.com, CBDWerx.com, CBDTherapeutix.com, HempExtractRX.com, HempExtractReview.com, CBDTherapyRX.com and a number of others. Interested domain name holders can contact CBD through the contact page to list domain names for resale.

CBDReporter.com features product profiles, ratings and reviews of popular pure CBD products.

CBDReporter.com is not a store and does not sell products.

About CBDReporter.com

CBDReporter.com is a media company based in New Brunswick, NJ, that operates a CBD Product Information Portal.