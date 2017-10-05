Pure CBD Oil For Dogs Named Best Brand Value For Pets On CBDReVu.com

New Brunswick, NJ (PRUnderground) October 5th, 2017

A pure organic CBD oil for dogs from a US company has been named the Best Value Brand CBD for pets by CBDReVu.com, a popular international destination for news and reviews for CBD oil products see here https://cbdrevu.com/

While the CBD oil products market for humans is growing rapidly, so is the market for CBD products for pets, especially for dogs. CBDReVu.com says the retail market as indicated by a number of industry observers may grow to at least $2 billion in retail sales by 2020. CBDReVu.com says this extraordinary growth includes the market for CBD for dogs and cats as well as other animals including horses. CBD products including CBD oil drops, vape products and edibles are experiencing extraordinary growth along with the exploding market for legalized marijuana in the states that have legalized it. CBD, unlike cannabis with THC, does not produce a psychactive high. This growth comes despite and confused and murky legal environment for CBD products as a whole. To see the CBD oil for dogs rated Best Brand Value by CBDReVu go here https://cbdrevu.com/cbd-oil-for-dogs-cbdpet/

Many of the leading companies offering CBD for humans are now offering CBD for pets as well. CBDReVu is using the same 5-Star rating system for CBD pet products as it does for pure organic CBD intending for human use. The rating criteria include price, purity, extraction method, source of the hemp used to extract from, the proper disclosure by companies of product ingredients labels and more.

The top rated product is tested by a 3rd Party independent testing lab where the hemp oil is tested for even the smallest levels of pesticides and to indicate the exact concentration of various active cannabinoids to ensure proper dosing and the overall purity and quality of the product. The testing looks for any evidence of harmful microorganisms or harmful bacteria as well as the presence of any harmful solvents so that customers can be assured they are buying the highest quality CBD oil for the dog or cats. The product uses only the highest quality ingredients and enables consumers to buy with complete confidence by offering an unusually generous 90-Day Money Back Guarantee. Most CBD companies offer only a 7-Day Money Back Guarantee or sometimes 30 days but usually only for unopened bottles.

CBDReVu.com is a leading CBD news and review destination serving visitors throughout the United States and worldwide helping consumers shop for CBD oil products. The organization reviews most of the popular current CBD oil products available and posts new reviews on a regular basis. In addition to publishing CBD product reviews the organization posts consumer advisories such as its’ recent warning for consumers to avoid free CBD trials and offers since these offers are usually not free and are often auto-shipment marketing scams as seen with other popular nutritional products in recent years. The organization also advises consumers to avoid CBD oil products on Amazon because the online retailing giant does not currently allow CBD products to be sold, making the authenticity of CBD products sold on Amazon questionable.

