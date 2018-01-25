Pure CBD Oil Concentrate Named Best CBD Value Brand Two Years Running By CBDReVu

New Brunswick, NJ (PRUnderground) January 25th, 2018

A pure CBD oil concentrate has been named the best CBD value brand for the second consecutive year by CBDReVu, a popular CBD reviews destination for consumers, see here https://cbdrevu.com/

While CBDReVu is popular with consumers who use the site to comparison-shop the many CBD product offerings, it is also a popular advertising medium for CBD companies seeking to reach CBD consumers. Consumers come to CBDReVu to see both profiles and reviews of most of the well-established CBD brands as well as many of the up and coming brands as they seek out the best pure CBD for their individual needs and budget.

CBDReVu has recently posted updated profiles, ratings or reviews of most of the best CBD oil brands as well as some emerging new brands. Consumers can read detailed information about most of the best known companies such as RSHO Real Scientific Hemp Oil, VitaCBD, NuLeaf Naturals, CBDPure, CBDPet, Receptra Naturals, Green Gorilla CBD, Charlotte’s Web from CW Hemp, Bluebird Botanicals, Herts Hemp, Endoca Hemp Oil, CBD Essence, Irie CBD, HempMeds, Elixinol, Kannaway Pure, Sensi Seeds, Rick Simpson Oil, Restorative Botanicals, and many more with new reviews being posted monthly.

CBD sales growth has been remarkable over the past few years. CBD or cannabidiol is mostly extracted from industrial hemp. CBD is often thought of in the same category as marijuana but that is not the case. Marijuana contains a compound called THC, which is responsible for the well-known cannabis euphoric effect while CBD produces not such effect. Most CBD products have zero levels of THC and others have tiny amounts, but the amounts are so miniscule in CBD products, in most all cases, there is no marijuana-type high. But when discussing the cannabis market in general many analysts tend to group CBD products and marijuana products together.

CBDReVu.com is not a store and does not sell products but is an advertiser supported information supermarket of sorts. Consumers can read profiles, ratings and reviews of many of the popular brands of cannabidiol as well as many newer CBD brands. There is also a section on the site for CBD related domain names sales. This is for buyers and sellers of internet domain names related to CBD, hemp, marijuana, cannabis, cannabidiol and other associated terms that have experienced significant speculator interest buying recently as more and more states legalize cannabis and as the popularity of cannabidiol, better known these days as CBD, increases.

CBDReVu.com is an A+ Rated Better Business Bureau Accredited website featuring product profiles, ratings and CBD oil reviews of popular pure CBD products.

About CBDReVu.com

CBDReVu.com is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA and writes about CBD products.