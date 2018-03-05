Puerto Rico Society of Microbiologists Honors PHSU Professor Dr. Idhaliz Flores

Ponce Health Sciences University's Dr. Idhaliz Flores has been honored by the Puerto Rico Society of Microbiologists with the Dr. Arturo L. Carrion Memorial Lecture Award.

Ponce, Puerto Rico (PRUnderground) March 5th, 2018

Dr. Idhaliz Flores, Professor in the Department of Basic Sciences-Microbiology Division and Ob/Gyn, and the Director of the Endometriosis Research Laboratory at Ponce Health Sciences University (PHSU) in Ponce, Puerto Rico, has been honored by the Puerto Rico Society of Microbiologists with the Dr. Arturo L. Carrion Memorial Lecture Award. As the 2018 recipient of the award, Dr. Idhaliz Flores was the main speaker at the Society’s semi-annual meeting, which took place on March 2.

“I’m extremely honored to have been the featured presenter at this prestigious event,” says Dr. Flores, whose talk was titled From Microbiology to Biomedical Research: a Path Toward a Meaningful Career in Science. “I have great admiration for this profession, and it was wonderful to have the opportunity to share my research and professional track with undergraduate and graduate students, microbiologists, and fellow researchers from across Puerto Rico.”

A native of Coamo, Dr. Flores earned her B.S. degree with high honors in industrial microbiology from University of Puerto Rico at Mayaguez, and her PhD degree from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey. In 1994, she joined the faculty at PHSU as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Microbiology and has taught courses in molecular genetics, parasitology, and bacteriology.

In 1997, Dr. Flores launched a research program that studied the epidemiology of endometriosis in Puerto Rico and since then has received funding to continue her research from the National Institutes of Health and the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust. Her work and research collaborations have been presented in more than 100 local, national, and international scientific meetings, and have been published in the field’s leading scientific journals.

Dr. Flores has graduated six PhD students with a focus on endometriosis, and has mentored dozens of undergraduate, graduate, and MD students. She has been named International Ambassador of the World Endometriosis Research Foundation, and is a patient advocate as well as researcher and professor.

“Dr. Flores embodies the humanistic and professional characteristics of the Society’s founder, Dr. Arturo L. Carrión – including humility, gentleness, professional integrity, and professional thoroughness,” says Dr. Greetchen Díaz-Muñoz, Director of Science Education Programs & Community Partnerships at Ciencia Puerto Rico and President of the Puerto Rico Society of Microbiologists. “In addition, her contributions to the development of scientific knowledge in the area of microbial sciences made her the ideal recipient to be honored with the Dr. Arturo L. Carrión Memorial Lecture, which is the highest recognition of the Society. “

