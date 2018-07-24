Publix Adds Natalie’s Juice Company’s 64-Ounce Bottles of Strawberry Lemonade to Its Shelves

Half Gallon Bottles of Natalie’s Popular Thirst Quencher will be Available on Publix Super Market Shelves across the Southeast USA

Fort Pierce, FL (PRUnderground) July 24th, 2018

Authentically clean, Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company, announced today one of its most popular juice blends, Strawberry Lemonade, is now available at Publix Super Markets in the convenient 64 ounce size. The move was prompted by the blend’s overwhelming popularity with consumers.

Natalie’s Strawberry Lemonade contains only four ingredients: fresh lemons, strawberries, water and pure Florida cane sugar. Rich in vitamin C, Natalie’s Strawberry Lemonade, not only refreshes, it can support a healthy immune system and heart function.

“Our Strawberry Lemonade is the cleanest lemonade selection on the shelf, which is why we’re so excited to be offering it in the larger size for our customers who shop at Publix,” said Natalie Sexton, the Vice President of Marketing and namesake of Natalie’s Juices. “Whether you are using it as a punch bowl mixer or afterschool drink for your children and their friends, lemonade brings people together and our half gallon size makes sure you have enough to go around!”

For exciting recipe and cocktail ideas, and to learn more about Natalie’s quality, taste and nutrition, go to www.OIJC.com

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juices are handcrafted and minimally processed, allowing the squeezed-fresh fruit taste to prevail.

About Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company is a woman-owned and family-operated business that has been committed to producing only the highest quality, authentically fresh juices for the past 30 years. All of Natalie’s juices are squeezed fresh in small batches using hand-picked fruits and vegetables from Florida Farmers or American growers. The juices are distributed in 32 states across the U.S. and over 41 different countries worldwide.