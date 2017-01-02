Publish Your Book With Black Rose Writing, An Innovative, Traditional and Hybrid Press

Black Rose Writing enters 2017 with a continued mission to grow in terms of promotion and sales for their authors. Coming off the best sales quarter in their history, the independent publisher guarantees to remain to active in adjusting with the publishing industry, offering both traditional and hybrid options to their authors. Black Rose Writing is comfortable with new marketing techniques and looks forward to attending over a dozen book festivals and trade shows across the U.S. Authors are welcome to submit via our partner, Authors.me.

Black Rose Writing is an independent publishing house that strongly believes in developing a personal relationship with their authors. The Texas-based publishing company doesn’t see authors as clients or just another number on a page, but rather as individual people… people who deserve an honest review of their material and to be paid traditional royalties without ever paying any fees to be published.

Black Rose Writing, established in 2006, features books from an array of fiction, non-fiction, and children’s book genres, all having one thing in common, an individual’s originality and hardship. It can take endless hours to finish a deserving manuscript, and Black Rose Writing applauds each and every author, giving them a chance at their dream. Because Black Rose Writing takes full advantage of modern printing technology, the company has an infinite print run via print-on-demand services.

Black Rose Writing’s success with their authors is due mainly to their many lines of promotion, (examples: showcasing book titles at festivals, scheduling book events, flexible marketing programs, and sending out press releases and review copies, etc.) and they provide a broad distribution (Ingram, Baker & Taylor, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more…) that larger book publishers also reach. We are proud members of IBPA (Independent Book Publishers Association) and the TAA (Texas Authors Association).

