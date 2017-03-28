PubHTML5 Flipbook Creator—Create HTML5 Flipbook from PDF Easily

PubHTML5 is the HTML5 based flipbook creator for quickly and easily create mobile friendly flipbook with the realistic page flip effect.

(PRUnderground) March 28th, 2017

Recently, PubHTML5 launched the new Windows version v 5.4.8 with a series of fixes, which will help to optimize the using experience and achieve the best marketing effect. PubHTML5 flipbook creator is now simplifying the HTML5 flipbook creation and makes it mobile friendly.

According to the users’ feedback, PubHTML5 fixed the bugs in the new version V5.4.8 just as the following shows:

Fix the bug of “the text cannot be italicized and underlined in Page Editor”.

Fix the bug of “the text position is not right after saving the changes”.

Fix the bug of “the Build Android App function cannot work normally sometimes”.

Fix the bug of “the zoom bar does not in center after resizing”.

Fix the bug of “users need to click twice to play the audio file”.

Fix the bug of “the audio still plays after flipping the pages.”

Fix the bug of “the No.3 slider in page editor moves faster and faster”.

Fix the bug of “the audio player cannot be found sometimes”.

Fix the bug of “the table of content reverses when the language is Arabic”.

Fix the bug of “error occurred when sharing flipbooks via Facebook”.

This flipbook creator makes it faster to convert PDF to flipbook with the attractive features. It can help to bring life to the static PDF. For the users, PubHTML5 prepared the professional templates and beautiful themes for them to modify the layout of flipbook. Of course, the users can control the details, such as the navigating language, font size, font color and the button hide/display.

PubHTML5 flipbook creator provides the page editing tool to enrich the content. Users can add the videos, audios, images, slideshows and links etc. to make the content interactive. Besides, they can also achieve advanced action and the animation effect to the added object.

For the online publishing, PubHTML5 provides the interactive publishing platform which allows users to publish mobile friendly HTML5 flipbook for free. Everyone can publish here and share the flipbooks via social networks.

For more details, please visit: http://pubhtml5.com/ .

About PUB HTML5

PUB HTML5 is one of the leading technology provider of HTML5 digital publishing software solutions.Its digital publishing software allows you to convert any printed material into a unique digital publication.Besides, it can help to enrich the content with multimedia.