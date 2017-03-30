PubHTML5 Digital Publishing Platform, Great Way to Digitize Books

PubHTML5 provides the digital publishing platform for the publishers to convert PDF to digital flipping book for free. It also developed the platform with administration

(PRUnderground) March 30th, 2017

PubHTML5 digital publishing platform now provides the awesome digital publishing solution to everyone for free. It is great news for the digital publishers and marketers who want to market content online. On this platform, users can engage the customers with branded interactive content.

It is easy for the PubHTML5 to convert PDF to page flip content in minutes. On this digital publishing, users can customize the digital content with templates, themes, backgrounds and add the unique logo to brand the content. They can also add the keywords and title for the flipbook to make it search engine friendly.

As everyone can publish on PubHTML5 digital publishing platform, PubHTML5 provides the administration and management tool for the users to manage the online books. It is free for them to edit the book info and share the publication via social media or emails. They can also set the download and print options for the readers.

After digitizing the content, the next step is to get close to the readers. PubHTML5 has already taken this into consideration. PubHTML5 digital publishing platform provides the real time access statistics for the users, which will report the users the page views info, time on page, download times and more. It is a great way to know what the readers are interested and optimize the content in the future.

The amazing thing on this platform is that readers can follow the publishers and favor the books they prefer. It provides them the opportunity to interact with the publishers. Also, for the publishers, they can manage the subscribers from a single interface.

For more about this platform or want to immediately upload PDF to create the digital content, please visit: http://pubhtml5.com .

