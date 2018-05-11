Psoriasisexpert.org. Psoriasis from "A" to "Z"

Psoriasis is a disease that affects more and more people around the world. Therefore, the information about the disease, presented in a language that would be clear for a wide range of readers, becomes more and more relevant.

How it all starts

The site offers a lot of materials about the causes of the disease, including various theories devoted to this problem. The fact is that there is still no single theory that would explain the appearance of the disease. It is believed that psoriasis is caused by a combination of different factors. In addition to genetic predisposition, there are also some factors which might be determined by lifestyle.

Knowing the causes that contribute to the development of psoriasis means having an opportunity to prevent its development or contribute to stable remission of the disease. Both of these things are extremely important for a wide range of people.

Symptoms and Treatment

A specialized site dedicated to psoriasis, tells about a variety of symptoms which should alert people who know about their predisposition to this disease; it should also alert those whose lifestyle may contribute to the development of the disease. An extensive collection of psoriasis pictures of various types and localizations helps to undertake primary self-diagnosis of rashes. In should be particularly helpful for those who have faced the disease for the first time. Paying attention to the symptoms and timely medical treatment are the main purposes of these sections of the site.

Prevention and nutrition

Since psoriasis is a chronic disease, it is important to learn how to live with it. Proper nutrition is a crucial factor in preventing exacerbations. The asymptomatic period can last for years, which is why the final goal of any treatment (especially preventive treatment) is aimed for sustained remission.

The site provides many tips on nutrition, choosing the right diet that contributes to long-term remission and improving the quality of life with psoriasis.

News

Both professionals and patients suffering from psoriasis are also particularly interested in medical news devoted to psoriasis. The newest studies of this disease and its nature as well as new researches and drugs that alleviate the course of the disease and prolong remission will be of interest to the widest audience.

