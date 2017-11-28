PRunderground.com Ranks Number 2 in Customer Satisfaction Among Best Press Release Distribution Services

(PRUnderground) November 27th, 2017

PRunderground.com has held steady as the second highest rated press release distribution service in terms of Customer Satisfaction in a report by G2 Crowd, which surveys real validated users to determine the best press release distribution services in the world. You can see the rankings grid and read our reviews (good and bad) at https://www.g2crowd.com/products/pr-underground/reviews.

The G2 Crowd report is based on more than 700 reviews written by business professionals, with each review validated to ensure they are from real customers.

