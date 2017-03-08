PRunderground.com adds press release distribution to 120+ FOX, ABC, CBS, NBC, Telemundo, and CW TV and radio websites

(PRUnderground) March 8th, 2017

PRunderground.com’s syndication network has grown! In one of our greatest expansions to date, PRunderground.com now publishes all press releases to over 120 FOX, CBS, NBC, ABC, CW, and Telemundo news websites. That means even your Starter press releases get published on over 170 news websites!

With any plan you choose, from Starter to Diamond, your press release will be published to these TV and radio websites, and you will have a link to your press release on these sites that you can send out to clients, prospects, investors, partners, or to add to your website. Some of the TV and radio sites include FOX5 Las Vegas, CBS 8 San Diego, NBC Action News 5 Memphis, CBS 19 Cleveland, FOX 12 Portland, CBS 58 Milwaukee, FOX 8 New Orleans, FOX 19 Cincinnati, ABC 7 Ft Meyers, ABC Island News Hawaii and many more. You will find your new press release pickups in your PDF reports that you get with each release. Here is a sample report: www.prutracker.com/reports/TheNewWond_20170308_2.pdf

We hope it adds more audience to your company announcements, reach across many US markets, a bit of SEO, and a nice link you can send around or post as needed. For example, let’s say your company is exhibiting at a tradeshow in Las Vegas and you have announced it by press release – get the link to your press release on FOX5 Las Vegas and post it to your Facebook page or website or email list. This can be a great credibility builder.

And of course we still publish to Google News, social media, DigitalJournal.com and an additional 40+ news sites such as the International Business Times, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, TravelWeekly, ASK.com, TravelWeekly, AZCentral.com, SiliconInvestor.com and more.

You can see the current list of TV and radio websites below (click through to see PRunderground.com press releases on each site. We have a direct feed in.)

