Proxidyne Releases LoRaWAN Sensor Node and iBeacon Detector

Proxidyne releases the LoRaWAN Sensor Node and iBeacon Detector, a revolutionary device to connect iOT sensors to LoRaWAN networks.

Naperville, IL (PRUnderground) May 1st, 2017

Today Proxidyne, a leader in Internet of Things (iOT) sensors and sensor management, released a revolutionary device to connect iOT sensors to LoRaWAN networks, extending the range of iOT sensors to over 15 km. LoRaWAN is a Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN) optimized for machine-to-machine (MTM) communications. The Proxidyne LoRa Sensor Node detects changes in Proxidyne sensors (or any iBeacon-compatible device) and sends back that information to a LoRaWAN network, a long range iOT network. The Proxidyne Sensor Node has integrated Bluetooth LE and LoRaWAN radios to connect Proxidyne sensors or iBeacon-enabled devices to a LoRaWAN network. Sensor include Proxidyne Wireless Buttons, Proxidyne Motion Sensor, Proxidyne Wearable Beacons or any iBeacon-compatible device. The Proxidyne LoRa Sensor Node supports hundreds of sensors communicating to a LoRaWAN network over the long range communication link.

Example applications include outdoor call buttons, motion detection in remote areas, and survey buttons in areas without cellular or WiFi. Customers can install Proxidyne motion sensors, call buttons, survey buttons, and any iBeacon-compatible device to LoRaWAN via the LoRaWAN Sensor Node and iBeacon Detector. Customers can also manage the iOT sensor and get analytics from the Proxidyne Dashboard.

LoRaWAN Sensor Node and iBeacon Detector has integrated 2 radios, a Bluetooth LE 4.1 radio and a LoRa 915 Mhz Radio Tranceiver. It is powered by a ARM Cortex-M3 Microcontroller and has full suport for for LoRaWAN. It is powered by 4 AA batteries or 5V Mini-USB.

The LoRaWAN Sensor Node and iBeacon Detector is available today for $199.99 and available for purchase on the Proxidyne store or from any Proxidyne reseller.

To learn more about LoRaWAN Sensor Node and iBeacon Detector or Proxidyne sensors, visit the product page or contact Proxidyne at info@proxidyne.com.

About Proxidyne, Inc

Proxidyne creates and operates an IoT platform for wireless sensor management, monitoring and analytics. Proxidyne serves customers in the retail, manufacturing, and education markets through its authorized resellers. Proxidyne creates hardware and software that connects sensors, buttons and mobile apps to its centralized platform so that businesses, governments and other institutions can understand and react to the behaviour of customers and equipment on a global scale. Proxidyne’s headquarters are located in Naperville, IL. Proxidyne is a registered trademark of Proxidyne, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.